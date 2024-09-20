Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.7
-2.03
22.32
-11.22
Op profit growth
-48.9
-2.61
27.7
-8.17
EBIT growth
-53.9
-6.4
37.64
-9.12
Net profit growth
-84.28
-20.49
73.71
44.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
46.04
49.82
50.11
48
EBIT margin
35.12
42.14
44.1
39.2
Net profit margin
4.9
17.24
21.24
14.96
RoCE
3.86
8.95
10.94
9.71
RoNW
0.3
2.33
3.32
2.42
RoA
0.13
0.91
1.31
0.92
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.9
23.19
30.12
13.82
Dividend per share
1
0
3
2.6
Cash EPS
-9.12
8.28
14.14
2.87
Book value per share
293.17
241.64
226.63
186.22
Valuation ratios
P/E
205.85
12.33
10.92
21.45
P/CEPS
-42.86
34.53
23.25
103.01
P/B
1.33
1.18
1.45
1.59
EV/EBIDTA
28.97
12.62
13.1
15.25
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
16.42
Tax payout
16.01
-25.96
-20.98
-26.37
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
89.33
37.34
29.9
31.11
Inventory days
269.38
161.21
143.68
181.05
Creditor days
-119.51
-63.18
-152.95
-169.85
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.08
-2.35
-2.49
-1.82
Net debt / equity
0.7
1.12
1.16
1.27
Net debt / op. profit
7.18
4.3
4.07
4.66
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-4.07
-4.21
12.21
2.77
Employee costs
-10.48
-8.52
-8.15
-9.09
Other costs
-39.4
-37.43
-53.94
-45.67
