Phoenix Mills Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,671.74
1,909.31
988.09
669.42
1,541.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,671.74
1,909.31
988.09
669.42
1,541.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
94.99
647.36
50.01
42.69
55.87
Total Income
2,766.73
2,556.67
1,038.1
712.11
1,597.77
Total Expenditure
1,121.65
821.06
495.24
348.66
779.08
PBIDT
1,645.08
1,735.61
542.86
363.45
818.7
Interest
296.32
244.09
216.12
267.1
263.79
PBDT
1,348.76
1,491.52
326.75
96.36
554.91
Depreciation
194.48
162.85
141.79
157.43
153.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
216.75
149.36
54.31
-30.69
94.21
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
937.53
1,179.31
130.64
-30.38
307.62
Minority Interest After NP
168.69
104.42
13.73
-15.78
47.63
Net Profit after Minority Interest
772.48
1,080.88
132.57
-8.27
288.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
494.17
0
0
5.95
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
772.48
586.71
132.57
-8.27
282.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
43.27
60.53
7.44
-0.49
18.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
35.73
35.71
34.43
34.36
30.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
61.57
90.9
54.94
54.29
53.09
PBDTM(%)
50.48
78.11
33.06
14.39
35.98
PATM(%)
35.09
61.76
13.22
-4.53
19.95
The properties, located in Sector 62, YPS Chowk, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), cover around 13.14 acres.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Wipro, Reliance, RVNL, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.