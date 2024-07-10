Top 10 stocks for today – 10th July 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

ONGC: The state-owned corporation plans to invest over 2 lakh Crore in renewable energy sites, green hydrogen facilities, and zero gas flaring to reach its 2038 net-zero carbon emission target. By 2030, it plans to invest ₹97,000 Crore in renewable energy projects like as 5 gigawatts, green hydrogen, biogas, pump storage, and offshore wind.

Wipro: The software company said that it has settled a lawsuit filed by Wipro Ltd against its former CFO, Jatin Dalal. According to a US SEC filing dated July 2, 2024, Cognizant received board of directors’ approval for a $505,087 payment to cover the settlement and legal expenditures associated with the issue.

Reliance Industries: The business announced the JioTag Air, the successor to last year’s JioTag. The new asset tracker is intended to assist customers identify and track precious items such as keys, ID cards, wallets, handbags, baggage, and even pets.

RVNL: The South Eastern Railway awarded the project for ₹202.87 Crore to a state-owned contractor with the lowest price. The project entails designing, supplying, erecting, testing, and commissioning a 132 KV traction substation, sectioning posts, and sub-sectioning posts in a 2x25KV system for the Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of the Kharagpur division.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The business announced on Tuesday a special festive ex-showroom price for the AX7 line. This commemorative discount, available for four months, coincides with the XUV700’s forthcoming three-year market anniversary. The SUV also just reached a milestone, producing 2,000,000 units in less than three years.

Mankind Pharma: According to sources, Capital Group subsidiary Hema CIPEF is planning to sell a 0.9% share in a pharmaceutical company through block sales. The block’s total issue size is ₹762.6 Crore, with an issue price of ₹2,061 per share, representing a 2% discount to the prevailing market price (CMP).

Delhivery: The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board plans to sell its entire 3.18% stake in a logistics firm through block deals. The issue size is ₹886 Crore, with an offer price range of ₹378 to ₹389 per share, representing a discount of 0.7% to 3.5% from the current market price (CMP).

Delta Corp: In the first quarter of 2024, the online gaming company’s net profit decreased by 68.04% to ₹21.7 Crore compared to the previous year. It reported a net profit of ₹67.9 Crore. The company’s revenue from operations decreased by 30.3% to ₹180.7 Crore, down from ₹259.3 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Infosys: The IT company announced a five-year strategic agreement with Sector Alarm to migrate its core corporate business processes to the cloud. Infosys will collaborate closely with Sector Alarm to convert their fragmented on-premises Enterprise Resource Planning software to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (F&O).

Phoenix Mills: The company’s subsidiary invested ₹4.6 Crore in O2 Renewable Energy XIII Private Limited by subscribing to 4,68,282 equity shares and 42,145 obligatory convertible debentures to purchase renewable energy. Following this acquisition, the subsidiary will have a 30.95% share in O2 Renewable XIII.

