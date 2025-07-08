Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRefineries
Open₹1,851.2
Prev. Close₹1,851.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹374.3
Day's High₹1,881
Day's Low₹1,800.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹91,190.57
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Reliance Industries Ltd
RELIANCE
1,538.8
|59.05
|20,82,376.32
|11,217
|0.36
|1,32,962
|401.32
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
IOC
153.8
|18.94
|2,17,184.65
|7,264.85
|1.95
|1,94,967.02
|126.77
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
BPCL
355.5
|10.56
|1,54,233.87
|3,214.06
|2.77
|1,11,178.96
|186.76
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
HINDPETRO
452.7
|13.08
|96,326.53
|3,354.98
|2.32
|1,08,933.13
|215.98
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
MRPL
144.9
|499.66
|25,395.16
|363.14
|0
|24,595.87
|73.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
3rd Floor Maker Chambers IV,
222 Nariman Poin,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: 91-22-22785000
Website: http://www.ril.com
Email: investors_relations@ril.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.