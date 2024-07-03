iifl-logo-icon 1
Delta Corp Ltd Share Price

110.05
(-2.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open113.28
  • Day's High113.3
  • 52 Wk High158.5
  • Prev. Close112.94
  • Day's Low109.6
  • 52 Wk Low 104.45
  • Turnover (lac)753.11
  • P/E18.27
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value95.48
  • EPS6.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,946.82
  • Div. Yield1.11
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Delta Corp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

113.28

Prev. Close

112.94

Turnover(Lac.)

753.11

Day's High

113.3

Day's Low

109.6

52 Week's High

158.5

52 Week's Low

104.45

Book Value

95.48

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,946.82

P/E

18.27

EPS

6.18

Divi. Yield

1.11

Delta Corp Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.25

Record Date: 20 Jul, 2024

arrow

Delta Corp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

9 Dec 2024|07:21 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.

Delta Corp okays demerger of hospitality and real estate business

25 Sep 2024|12:33 PM

The demerger is estimated to take 10 to 12 months to complete, depending on clearances from shareholders, stock exchanges, and SEBI.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

Delta Corp posts 68% decline in Q1 net profit; stock tumbles ~5%

10 Jul 2024|02:12 PM

The company's revenue from operations decreased by 30.3% to ₹180.7 Crore, down from ₹259.3 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th July 2024

10 Jul 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Wipro, Reliance, RVNL, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Delta Corp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.25%

Non-Promoter- 9.88%

Institutions: 9.87%

Non-Institutions: 56.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Delta Corp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.78

26.76

26.73

26.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,445.63

2,143.43

1,993.02

1,985.83

Net Worth

2,472.41

2,170.19

2,019.75

2,012.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

359.06

201.81

458.35

375.8

yoy growth (%)

77.91

-55.97

21.96

35.21

Raw materials

-23.74

-14.24

-27.68

-20.66

As % of sales

6.61

7.05

6.03

5.49

Employee costs

-65.64

-51.65

-71.63

-62.89

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

121.73

40.63

205.25

161.24

Depreciation

-17.08

-15.94

-19.38

-14.63

Tax paid

-30.88

-9.83

-49.74

-55.67

Working capital

-195.74

55.46

-142.66

-23.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

77.91

-55.97

21.96

35.21

Op profit growth

301

-84

22.84

61.02

EBIT growth

197.87

-79.93

24.64

84.42

Net profit growth

-10.88

-12.86

-4.78

98.69

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

925.3

964.47

746.87

508.72

773.41

Excise Duty

0

0

130.74

89.85

0

Net Sales

925.3

964.47

616.13

418.87

773.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

107.65

47.21

38.08

36.04

34.04

View Annually Results

Delta Corp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Delta Corp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Jaydev Mody

Managing Director

Ashish Kapadia

Independent Director

Rajesh Jaggi

Independent Director

Ravinder Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Alpana Piramal Chinai

Independent Director

Vrajesh Udani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dilip Vaidya

Director

Chetan Desai

Additional Director

Tara Subramaniam

Additional Director

Pankaj Razdan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Delta Corp Ltd

Summary

Delta Corp Limited (DCL), incorporated in 1990, is Indias leading listed casino and gaming company. The Company is the largest organized player in the industry. It has presence across all the formats of gaming i.e. Live, Electronic and Online. It also established its presence in all of the casino destinations in India i.e. Goa and Sikkim. It owns and operates under both offshore and land-based licenses, supplementing the casinos with hospitality assets.Delta Corp., the largest gaming company in India was incorporated under the name Creole Holdings Company Pvt Ltd on November 5, 1990. The company became a deemed public limited company due to the acquisition of shares by finolex group and name was changed to Creole Holdings Company Ltd on June 2, 1992. The company is a diversified company along with their subsidiaries currently operating in gaming and hospitality business in Kenya.During the year 2003-04, the Finolex Cables Ltd divested their shareholding in the company and thus the company ceased to be a subsidiary of Finolex Cables Ltd. In September 25, 2003, the company was converted into a private limited company. In September 15, 2006, they converted into a public limited adopted new set of MOA and AOA.During the year 2006-07, as per the Scheme of Amalgamation, the company named Arrow Webtex Ltd merged with the company with effect from April 1, 2005. Pursuant to the scheme, the name of the company was changed from Creole Holdings Company Ltd to Arrow Webtex Ltd with effect
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Delta Corp Ltd share price today?

The Delta Corp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Delta Corp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Delta Corp Ltd is ₹2946.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Delta Corp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Delta Corp Ltd is 18.27 and 1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Delta Corp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Delta Corp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Delta Corp Ltd is ₹104.45 and ₹158.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Delta Corp Ltd?

Delta Corp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.25%, 3 Years at -24.12%, 1 Year at -27.51%, 6 Month at -14.70%, 3 Month at -10.98% and 1 Month at -6.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Delta Corp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Delta Corp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.26 %
Institutions - 9.87 %
Public - 56.87 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Delta Corp Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

