SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹113.28
Prev. Close₹112.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹753.11
Day's High₹113.3
Day's Low₹109.6
52 Week's High₹158.5
52 Week's Low₹104.45
Book Value₹95.48
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,946.82
P/E18.27
EPS6.18
Divi. Yield1.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.78
26.76
26.73
26.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,445.63
2,143.43
1,993.02
1,985.83
Net Worth
2,472.41
2,170.19
2,019.75
2,012.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
359.06
201.81
458.35
375.8
yoy growth (%)
77.91
-55.97
21.96
35.21
Raw materials
-23.74
-14.24
-27.68
-20.66
As % of sales
6.61
7.05
6.03
5.49
Employee costs
-65.64
-51.65
-71.63
-62.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
121.73
40.63
205.25
161.24
Depreciation
-17.08
-15.94
-19.38
-14.63
Tax paid
-30.88
-9.83
-49.74
-55.67
Working capital
-195.74
55.46
-142.66
-23.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
77.91
-55.97
21.96
35.21
Op profit growth
301
-84
22.84
61.02
EBIT growth
197.87
-79.93
24.64
84.42
Net profit growth
-10.88
-12.86
-4.78
98.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
925.3
964.47
746.87
508.72
773.41
Excise Duty
0
0
130.74
89.85
0
Net Sales
925.3
964.47
616.13
418.87
773.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
107.65
47.21
38.08
36.04
34.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Jaydev Mody
Managing Director
Ashish Kapadia
Independent Director
Rajesh Jaggi
Independent Director
Ravinder Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Alpana Piramal Chinai
Independent Director
Vrajesh Udani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dilip Vaidya
Director
Chetan Desai
Additional Director
Tara Subramaniam
Additional Director
Pankaj Razdan
Reports by Delta Corp Ltd
Summary
Delta Corp Limited (DCL), incorporated in 1990, is Indias leading listed casino and gaming company. The Company is the largest organized player in the industry. It has presence across all the formats of gaming i.e. Live, Electronic and Online. It also established its presence in all of the casino destinations in India i.e. Goa and Sikkim. It owns and operates under both offshore and land-based licenses, supplementing the casinos with hospitality assets.Delta Corp., the largest gaming company in India was incorporated under the name Creole Holdings Company Pvt Ltd on November 5, 1990. The company became a deemed public limited company due to the acquisition of shares by finolex group and name was changed to Creole Holdings Company Ltd on June 2, 1992. The company is a diversified company along with their subsidiaries currently operating in gaming and hospitality business in Kenya.During the year 2003-04, the Finolex Cables Ltd divested their shareholding in the company and thus the company ceased to be a subsidiary of Finolex Cables Ltd. In September 25, 2003, the company was converted into a private limited company. In September 15, 2006, they converted into a public limited adopted new set of MOA and AOA.During the year 2006-07, as per the Scheme of Amalgamation, the company named Arrow Webtex Ltd merged with the company with effect from April 1, 2005. Pursuant to the scheme, the name of the company was changed from Creole Holdings Company Ltd to Arrow Webtex Ltd with effect
Read More
The Delta Corp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Delta Corp Ltd is ₹2946.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Delta Corp Ltd is 18.27 and 1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Delta Corp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Delta Corp Ltd is ₹104.45 and ₹158.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Delta Corp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.25%, 3 Years at -24.12%, 1 Year at -27.51%, 6 Month at -14.70%, 3 Month at -10.98% and 1 Month at -6.26%.
