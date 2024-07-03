Summary

Delta Corp Limited (DCL), incorporated in 1990, is Indias leading listed casino and gaming company. The Company is the largest organized player in the industry. It has presence across all the formats of gaming i.e. Live, Electronic and Online. It also established its presence in all of the casino destinations in India i.e. Goa and Sikkim. It owns and operates under both offshore and land-based licenses, supplementing the casinos with hospitality assets.Delta Corp., the largest gaming company in India was incorporated under the name Creole Holdings Company Pvt Ltd on November 5, 1990. The company became a deemed public limited company due to the acquisition of shares by finolex group and name was changed to Creole Holdings Company Ltd on June 2, 1992. The company is a diversified company along with their subsidiaries currently operating in gaming and hospitality business in Kenya.During the year 2003-04, the Finolex Cables Ltd divested their shareholding in the company and thus the company ceased to be a subsidiary of Finolex Cables Ltd. In September 25, 2003, the company was converted into a private limited company. In September 15, 2006, they converted into a public limited adopted new set of MOA and AOA.During the year 2006-07, as per the Scheme of Amalgamation, the company named Arrow Webtex Ltd merged with the company with effect from April 1, 2005. Pursuant to the scheme, the name of the company was changed from Creole Holdings Company Ltd to Arrow Webtex Ltd with effect

