|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
47.09
-45.84
27.27
33.65
Op profit growth
895.77
-95.27
11.64
50.65
EBIT growth
-2,771.05
-101.6
9.59
79.06
Net profit growth
-377.96
-112.98
19.33
110.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.04
3.1
35.65
40.65
EBIT margin
18.12
-0.99
33.69
39.13
Net profit margin
10.87
-5.75
24
25.59
RoCE
5.27
-0.21
14.06
16.42
RoNW
0.84
-0.3
2.55
2.98
RoA
0.79
-0.3
2.5
2.68
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.54
-0.96
6.82
5.78
Dividend per share
1.25
1
1.5
1
Cash EPS
0.4
-2.87
5.06
4.42
Book value per share
75.76
72.77
72.14
62.88
Valuation ratios
P/E
130.01
-168.75
9.6
43.31
P/CEPS
807.67
-56.31
12.94
56.57
P/B
4.35
2.22
0.9
3.98
EV/EBIDTA
52.27
88.57
5.43
23.92
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
17.2
Tax payout
-28.13
78.06
-27.96
-32.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1.99
1.81
2.07
3.76
Inventory days
77.2
97.02
41.91
42.05
Creditor days
-13.26
-18.48
-13.43
-15.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-18.95
0.76
-51.5
-22.91
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.01
-0.04
-0.07
Net debt / op. profit
-0.44
-2.18
-0.34
-0.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-5.34
-4.61
-4.99
-4.97
Employee costs
-19.95
-22.35
-14.5
-15.56
Other costs
-53.65
-69.92
-44.83
-38.8
