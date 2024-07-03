Delta Corp Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
925.3
964.47
746.87
508.72
773.41
Excise Duty
0
0
130.74
89.85
0
Net Sales
925.3
964.47
616.13
418.87
773.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
107.65
47.21
38.08
36.04
34.04
Total Income
1,032.95
1,011.68
654.21
454.91
807.45
Total Expenditure
631.91
614.13
494.64
414.81
497.62
PBIDT
401.04
397.55
159.57
40.1
309.83
Interest
11.04
9.61
5.89
5.44
5.06
PBDT
390
387.94
153.68
34.66
304.77
Depreciation
63.78
58.65
56.08
52.66
48.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
81.56
66.98
39.04
11.49
71.46
Deferred Tax
0
0
-9.28
-3.98
0
Reported Profit After Tax
244.66
262.31
67.84
-25.51
184.78
Minority Interest After NP
0.43
0.94
0.85
-1.41
-0.85
Net Profit after Minority Interest
244.23
261.37
66.99
-24.1
185.63
Extra-ordinary Items
37.33
0
-4.67
-3.24
0.5
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
206.9
261.37
71.66
-20.86
185.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.12
9.77
2.51
-0.9
6.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
125
125
125
100
150
Equity
26.78
26.76
26.73
26.68
27.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
43.34
41.21
25.89
9.57
40.06
PBDTM(%)
42.14
40.22
24.94
8.27
39.4
PATM(%)
26.44
27.19
11.01
-6.09
23.89
