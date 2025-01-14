Top Stocks for Today - 14th January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

HCLTech: The IT company posted a 5.54% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹4,591 Crore in the December quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. In Q3 FY24, revenue from operations was ₹28,446 Crore, compared to ₹29,890 Crore in the current quarter. Profit and revenue increased sequentially by 8.4% and 3.56%, respectively.

JSW Energy: The company announced that it has been announced the winning applicant for the resolution plan submitted for KSK Mahanadi Power Company Ltd (KMPCL) under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of 2016. The resolution professional sent the company a letter of intent (LoI) after the Committee of Creditors approved the resolution plan.

Adani Energy Solutions: The Adani Group’s power transmission utility provided a business update for the third quarter. The company’s transmission network grew to 26,485 circuit kilometers (ckm), a 29.7% increase over the previous year’s 20,422 ckm. Its power transformation capability increased to 84,286 MVA from 54,661 MVA in the previous year. Transmission availability was 99.21%, a slight decrease from 99.69% last year, but overall system availability remained unchanged at 99.69%.

Quess Corp: The business services provider announced receiving an income tax refund order for the 2017-18 tax year. The Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax issued an order under Section 154 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, confirming a refundable sum of ₹20.74 Crore, including interest. The corporation received the order on January 13, 2025.

Delta Corp: The online gaming company recorded a 3.5% YoY increase in net profit to ₹35.7 Crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. In the preceding fiscal quarter, Delta Corp reported a net profit of ₹34.5 Crore, according to a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations fell 7.5% to ₹194.3 Crore from ₹210.1 Crore in the previous year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com