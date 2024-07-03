SectorDiversified
Open₹696.3
Prev. Close₹689.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,573.71
Day's High₹696.3
Day's Low₹671.3
52 Week's High₹875
52 Week's Low₹459.5
Book Value₹196.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,083.98
P/E20.84
EPS33.09
Divi. Yield1.45
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
148.51
148.23
147.99
147.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,540.46
2,247.83
2,060.88
2,076.81
Net Worth
2,688.97
2,396.06
2,208.87
2,224.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7,483.4
7,740.23
4,410.8
3,442.92
yoy growth (%)
-3.31
75.48
28.11
17.98
Raw materials
-71.29
-130.95
-123.05
-58.33
As % of sales
0.95
1.69
2.78
1.69
Employee costs
-6,818.76
-6,791.46
-3,643.02
-2,945.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-18.43
218.65
204.02
143.64
Depreciation
-52.5
-65.61
-35.31
-21.78
Tax paid
-70.14
-29.44
55.24
-48.86
Working capital
-264.86
-178
589.87
329.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.31
75.48
28.11
17.98
Op profit growth
-79.86
39.4
27.16
19.94
EBIT growth
-85.72
26.06
37.07
22.71
Net profit growth
-70.36
-229.94
173.52
10.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
19,100.13
17,158.39
13,691.78
10,836.9
10,991.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19,100.13
17,158.39
13,691.78
10,836.9
10,991.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
29.45
79.92
27.03
77.78
51.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,623.95
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.9
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.8
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.4
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.35
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ajit Isaac
Group CEO & Executive Director
SRINIVASAN GURUPRASAD
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Chandran Ratnaswami
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
GOPALAKRISHNAN SUNDARARAJAN
Independent Non Exe. Director
K R Girish
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gaurav Mathur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Revathy Ashok
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Anandaram
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Quess Corp Ltd
Summary
Quess Corp Ltd, Indias leading integrated business services provider was established in September 19th, 2007. The company is engaged in the business of providing services in global technology solutions, people and services, integrated facility management, industrials and Internet business. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company has a pan-India presence with 83 offices, as well as operations in North America, South America, the Middle East and South East Asia. Quess serves over 1,700 clients worldwide. Quess Corp was promoted earlier by Fairfax Financial Holdings through its Indian subsidiary, Thomas Cook India Ltd (TCIL) and Mr. Ajit Isaac, Chairman & MD.In 2008, Quess Corp acquired Avon Facility Management Services Ltd, which helped it start a new line of business in the facility management space. In 2009, Quess Corp acquired Coachieve Solutions Private Limited, a Human Resource Solutions company which expand Quess Corp offerings into the HR solutions space. In 2010, Quess Corp ventured into the high-margin business of professional IT Staffing with the acquisition of Magna Infotech. In 2013, Quess Corp secured a strategic investment from Fairfax Financial Holdings. Fairfax invested in Quess through their Indian subsidiary, Thomas Cook India Limited. In 2014, Quess Corp acquired Hofincons Infotech & Industrial Services ltd Bangalore to set up a new business segment in the Industrial Asset Management space. On 17 September 2014, Quess Corp signed a definitive agreement to acq
Read More
The Quess Corp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹678.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quess Corp Ltd is ₹10083.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Quess Corp Ltd is 20.84 and 3.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quess Corp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quess Corp Ltd is ₹459.5 and ₹875 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Quess Corp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.59%, 3 Years at -7.07%, 1 Year at 34.28%, 6 Month at 7.90%, 3 Month at -8.86% and 1 Month at -4.08%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.