Summary

Quess Corp Ltd, Indias leading integrated business services provider was established in September 19th, 2007. The company is engaged in the business of providing services in global technology solutions, people and services, integrated facility management, industrials and Internet business. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company has a pan-India presence with 83 offices, as well as operations in North America, South America, the Middle East and South East Asia. Quess serves over 1,700 clients worldwide. Quess Corp was promoted earlier by Fairfax Financial Holdings through its Indian subsidiary, Thomas Cook India Ltd (TCIL) and Mr. Ajit Isaac, Chairman & MD.In 2008, Quess Corp acquired Avon Facility Management Services Ltd, which helped it start a new line of business in the facility management space. In 2009, Quess Corp acquired Coachieve Solutions Private Limited, a Human Resource Solutions company which expand Quess Corp offerings into the HR solutions space. In 2010, Quess Corp ventured into the high-margin business of professional IT Staffing with the acquisition of Magna Infotech. In 2013, Quess Corp secured a strategic investment from Fairfax Financial Holdings. Fairfax invested in Quess through their Indian subsidiary, Thomas Cook India Limited. In 2014, Quess Corp acquired Hofincons Infotech & Industrial Services ltd Bangalore to set up a new business segment in the Industrial Asset Management space. On 17 September 2014, Quess Corp signed a definitive agreement to acq

