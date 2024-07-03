iifl-logo-icon 1
Quess Corp Ltd Share Price

678.2
(-1.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:44:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open696.3
  • Day's High696.3
  • 52 Wk High875
  • Prev. Close689.35
  • Day's Low671.3
  • 52 Wk Low 459.5
  • Turnover (lac)1,573.71
  • P/E20.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value196.81
  • EPS33.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,083.98
  • Div. Yield1.45
No Records Found

Quess Corp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

696.3

Prev. Close

689.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1,573.71

Day's High

696.3

Day's Low

671.3

52 Week's High

875

52 Week's Low

459.5

Book Value

196.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,083.98

P/E

20.84

EPS

33.09

Divi. Yield

1.45

Quess Corp Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Quess Corp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Quess Corp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:05 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.46%

Foreign: 34.46%

Indian: 22.12%

Non-Promoter- 26.79%

Institutions: 26.79%

Non-Institutions: 16.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Quess Corp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

148.51

148.23

147.99

147.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,540.46

2,247.83

2,060.88

2,076.81

Net Worth

2,688.97

2,396.06

2,208.87

2,224.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7,483.4

7,740.23

4,410.8

3,442.92

yoy growth (%)

-3.31

75.48

28.11

17.98

Raw materials

-71.29

-130.95

-123.05

-58.33

As % of sales

0.95

1.69

2.78

1.69

Employee costs

-6,818.76

-6,791.46

-3,643.02

-2,945.96

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-18.43

218.65

204.02

143.64

Depreciation

-52.5

-65.61

-35.31

-21.78

Tax paid

-70.14

-29.44

55.24

-48.86

Working capital

-264.86

-178

589.87

329.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.31

75.48

28.11

17.98

Op profit growth

-79.86

39.4

27.16

19.94

EBIT growth

-85.72

26.06

37.07

22.71

Net profit growth

-70.36

-229.94

173.52

10.74

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

19,100.13

17,158.39

13,691.78

10,836.9

10,991.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19,100.13

17,158.39

13,691.78

10,836.9

10,991.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

29.45

79.92

27.03

77.78

51.09

Quess Corp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,623.95

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.9

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.8

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.4

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.35

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Quess Corp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ajit Isaac

Group CEO & Executive Director

SRINIVASAN GURUPRASAD

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Chandran Ratnaswami

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

GOPALAKRISHNAN SUNDARARAJAN

Independent Non Exe. Director

K R Girish

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gaurav Mathur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Revathy Ashok

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Anandaram

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Quess Corp Ltd

Summary

Quess Corp Ltd, Indias leading integrated business services provider was established in September 19th, 2007. The company is engaged in the business of providing services in global technology solutions, people and services, integrated facility management, industrials and Internet business. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company has a pan-India presence with 83 offices, as well as operations in North America, South America, the Middle East and South East Asia. Quess serves over 1,700 clients worldwide. Quess Corp was promoted earlier by Fairfax Financial Holdings through its Indian subsidiary, Thomas Cook India Ltd (TCIL) and Mr. Ajit Isaac, Chairman & MD.In 2008, Quess Corp acquired Avon Facility Management Services Ltd, which helped it start a new line of business in the facility management space. In 2009, Quess Corp acquired Coachieve Solutions Private Limited, a Human Resource Solutions company which expand Quess Corp offerings into the HR solutions space. In 2010, Quess Corp ventured into the high-margin business of professional IT Staffing with the acquisition of Magna Infotech. In 2013, Quess Corp secured a strategic investment from Fairfax Financial Holdings. Fairfax invested in Quess through their Indian subsidiary, Thomas Cook India Limited. In 2014, Quess Corp acquired Hofincons Infotech & Industrial Services ltd Bangalore to set up a new business segment in the Industrial Asset Management space. On 17 September 2014, Quess Corp signed a definitive agreement to acq
Company FAQs

What is the Quess Corp Ltd share price today?

The Quess Corp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹678.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Quess Corp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quess Corp Ltd is ₹10083.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Quess Corp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Quess Corp Ltd is 20.84 and 3.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Quess Corp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quess Corp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quess Corp Ltd is ₹459.5 and ₹875 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Quess Corp Ltd?

Quess Corp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.59%, 3 Years at -7.07%, 1 Year at 34.28%, 6 Month at 7.90%, 3 Month at -8.86% and 1 Month at -4.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Quess Corp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Quess Corp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.59 %
Institutions - 26.79 %
Public - 16.62 %

