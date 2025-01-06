Quess Corp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-18.43
218.65
204.02
143.64
Depreciation
-52.5
-65.61
-35.31
-21.78
Tax paid
-70.14
-29.44
55.24
-48.86
Working capital
-264.86
-178
589.87
329.3
Other operating items
Operating
-405.95
-54.4
813.81
402.29
Capital expenditure
83.19
28.99
63.01
684.43
Free cash flow
-322.76
-25.41
876.82
1,086.72
Equity raised
4,347.8
4,725.89
3,105.95
1,268.89
Investing
-89.14
404.69
608.5
173.54
Financing
-253.41
198.07
192.85
334.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,682.47
5,303.24
4,784.13
2,863.45
