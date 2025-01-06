iifl-logo-icon 1
Quess Corp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

649.15
(-5.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-18.43

218.65

204.02

143.64

Depreciation

-52.5

-65.61

-35.31

-21.78

Tax paid

-70.14

-29.44

55.24

-48.86

Working capital

-264.86

-178

589.87

329.3

Other operating items

Operating

-405.95

-54.4

813.81

402.29

Capital expenditure

83.19

28.99

63.01

684.43

Free cash flow

-322.76

-25.41

876.82

1,086.72

Equity raised

4,347.8

4,725.89

3,105.95

1,268.89

Investing

-89.14

404.69

608.5

173.54

Financing

-253.41

198.07

192.85

334.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,682.47

5,303.24

4,784.13

2,863.45

