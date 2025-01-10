Quess Corp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
148.51
148.23
147.99
147.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,540.46
2,247.83
2,060.88
2,076.81
Net Worth
2,688.97
2,396.06
2,208.87
2,224.49
Minority Interest
Debt
682.1
835.23
526.66
375.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
65.65
65.82
72.35
69.91
Total Liabilities
3,436.72
3,297.11
2,807.88
2,669.78
Fixed Assets
893.03
925.19
441.35
419.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,024.32
1,010.18
1,288.99
1,114.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
169.87
130.74
114.96
145.67
Networking Capital
1,049.29
1,008.29
820.73
828.37
Inventories
6.32
7.25
6.82
7.57
Inventory Days
0.36
Sundry Debtors
2,170.89
1,958.35
1,493.24
1,135.5
Debtor Days
55.38
Other Current Assets
838.37
820.82
523.4
348.54
Sundry Creditors
-69.06
-55.58
-63.57
-53.33
Creditor Days
2.6
Other Current Liabilities
-1,897.23
-1,722.55
-1,139.16
-609.91
Cash
300.22
222.71
141.84
161.92
Total Assets
3,436.73
3,297.11
2,807.87
2,669.79
