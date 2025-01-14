iifl-logo-icon 1
Quess Corp Ltd Key Ratios

657
(-0.04%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:39:57 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.4

78.22

42.92

25.61

Op profit growth

-30.35

85.62

48.93

57.48

EBIT growth

-40.32

36.61

53.1

50.98

Net profit growth

-113.01

-242.99

155.12

50.15

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.22

5.98

5.74

5.51

EBIT margin

2.53

4.18

5.46

5.09

Net profit margin

0.53

-4.04

5.04

2.82

RoCE

7.64

12.08

11.47

15.28

RoNW

0.62

-4.69

4.12

3.66

RoA

0.4

-2.91

2.64

2.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.99

-29.28

21.29

9.61

Dividend per share

7

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-11.55

-46.99

16.23

6.98

Book value per share

158.66

154.28

169.14

102.9

Valuation ratios

P/E

140.11

-7.22

48.32

71.61

P/CEPS

-60.5

-4.5

63.35

98.48

P/B

4.4

1.37

6.08

6.68

EV/EBIDTA

20.96

5.4

37.15

35.68

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-67.91

-16.17

18.47

-29.29

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

47.11

31.86

42.31

38.68

Inventory days

0.96

0.61

0.46

0.37

Creditor days

-5.08

-5.63

-7.3

-6.53

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.46

-2.75

-4.46

-4.59

Net debt / equity

0.09

0.31

0.13

0.24

Net debt / op. profit

0.49

1.08

0.93

1.32

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-1.85

-2.42

-2.3

-1.65

Employee costs

-85.78

-82.45

-82.35

-84.21

Other costs

-8.13

-9.12

-9.58

-8.61

