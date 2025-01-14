Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.4
78.22
42.92
25.61
Op profit growth
-30.35
85.62
48.93
57.48
EBIT growth
-40.32
36.61
53.1
50.98
Net profit growth
-113.01
-242.99
155.12
50.15
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.22
5.98
5.74
5.51
EBIT margin
2.53
4.18
5.46
5.09
Net profit margin
0.53
-4.04
5.04
2.82
RoCE
7.64
12.08
11.47
15.28
RoNW
0.62
-4.69
4.12
3.66
RoA
0.4
-2.91
2.64
2.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.99
-29.28
21.29
9.61
Dividend per share
7
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-11.55
-46.99
16.23
6.98
Book value per share
158.66
154.28
169.14
102.9
Valuation ratios
P/E
140.11
-7.22
48.32
71.61
P/CEPS
-60.5
-4.5
63.35
98.48
P/B
4.4
1.37
6.08
6.68
EV/EBIDTA
20.96
5.4
37.15
35.68
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-67.91
-16.17
18.47
-29.29
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
47.11
31.86
42.31
38.68
Inventory days
0.96
0.61
0.46
0.37
Creditor days
-5.08
-5.63
-7.3
-6.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.46
-2.75
-4.46
-4.59
Net debt / equity
0.09
0.31
0.13
0.24
Net debt / op. profit
0.49
1.08
0.93
1.32
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-1.85
-2.42
-2.3
-1.65
Employee costs
-85.78
-82.45
-82.35
-84.21
Other costs
-8.13
-9.12
-9.58
-8.61
