|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7,483.4
7,740.23
4,410.8
3,442.92
yoy growth (%)
-3.31
75.48
28.11
17.98
Raw materials
-71.29
-130.95
-123.05
-58.33
As % of sales
0.95
1.69
2.78
1.69
Employee costs
-6,818.76
-6,791.46
-3,643.02
-2,945.96
As % of sales
91.11
87.74
82.59
85.56
Other costs
-526.19
-484.28
-405.48
-250.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.03
6.25
9.19
7.27
Operating profit
67.16
333.52
239.24
188.13
OPM
0.89
4.3
5.42
5.46
Depreciation
-52.5
-65.61
-35.31
-21.78
Interest expense
-63.46
-96.79
-46.2
-38.9
Other income
30.37
47.54
46.3
16.2
Profit before tax
-18.43
218.65
204.02
143.64
Taxes
-70.14
-29.44
55.24
-48.86
Tax rate
380.58
-13.46
27.07
-34.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-88.58
189.21
259.26
94.78
Exceptional items
-11.27
-526.11
0
0
Net profit
-99.85
-336.9
259.26
94.78
yoy growth (%)
-70.36
-229.94
173.52
10.74
NPM
-1.33
-4.35
5.87
2.75
