Quess Corp Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

652.7
(0.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:14:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7,483.4

7,740.23

4,410.8

3,442.92

yoy growth (%)

-3.31

75.48

28.11

17.98

Raw materials

-71.29

-130.95

-123.05

-58.33

As % of sales

0.95

1.69

2.78

1.69

Employee costs

-6,818.76

-6,791.46

-3,643.02

-2,945.96

As % of sales

91.11

87.74

82.59

85.56

Other costs

-526.19

-484.28

-405.48

-250.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.03

6.25

9.19

7.27

Operating profit

67.16

333.52

239.24

188.13

OPM

0.89

4.3

5.42

5.46

Depreciation

-52.5

-65.61

-35.31

-21.78

Interest expense

-63.46

-96.79

-46.2

-38.9

Other income

30.37

47.54

46.3

16.2

Profit before tax

-18.43

218.65

204.02

143.64

Taxes

-70.14

-29.44

55.24

-48.86

Tax rate

380.58

-13.46

27.07

-34.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-88.58

189.21

259.26

94.78

Exceptional items

-11.27

-526.11

0

0

Net profit

-99.85

-336.9

259.26

94.78

yoy growth (%)

-70.36

-229.94

173.52

10.74

NPM

-1.33

-4.35

5.87

2.75

