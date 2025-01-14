This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) at their meeting held today, i.e. Friday, February 02, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The Interim Dividend shall be paid on or before February 22, 2024 to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the Record date i.e. Monday, February 12, 2024 fixed for the purpose.