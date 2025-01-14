iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Quess Corp Ltd Dividend

647
(1.29%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Quess Corp CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend9 May 20246 Sep 20246 Sep 2024660Final
The Board has recommended a final dividend of ? 6/- per equity share (60%) of face value of ?10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
Dividend2 Feb 202412 Feb 202412 Feb 2024440Interim
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) at their meeting held today, i.e. Friday, February 02, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The Interim Dividend shall be paid on or before February 22, 2024 to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the Record date i.e. Monday, February 12, 2024 fixed for the purpose.

Quess Corp: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 14th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 14th January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jan 2025|07:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCLTech, JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Quess Corp Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.