|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|9 May 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|6
|60
|Final
|The Board has recommended a final dividend of ? 6/- per equity share (60%) of face value of ?10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
|Dividend
|2 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|4
|40
|Interim
|This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) at their meeting held today, i.e. Friday, February 02, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The Interim Dividend shall be paid on or before February 22, 2024 to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the Record date i.e. Monday, February 12, 2024 fixed for the purpose.
