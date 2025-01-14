|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|24 Oct 2024
|9 Dec 2024
|Receipt of 1st motion order of NCLT, Bengaluru Bench Summary of proceedings of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Quess Corp Limited Summary of proceedings of the Meeting of the Unsecured Creditors of Quess Corp Limited. Disclosure of Voting Results and the Scrutinizers Report of the Equity Shareholders and the Unsecured Creditors Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
