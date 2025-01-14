Quess Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday February 02 2024 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) at their meeting held today, i.e. Friday, February 02, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) financial results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 as Annexure 1. 2. Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The Interim Dividend shall be paid on or before February 22, 2024 to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the Record date i.e. Monday, February 12, 2024 fixed for the purpose. 3. The Board noted about the filing of application of voluntary liquidation of Quess Services Limited (QSL), wholly owned subsidiary, Bangladesh with The Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC). QSL is not a material subsidiary of the Company and it does not have any business transactions in the current financial year. This disclosure is made in compliance with Regulation 30 and 42 of the Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024)