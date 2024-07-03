Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹810.85
Prev. Close₹809.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹20,948.52
Day's High₹831
Day's Low₹810
52 Week's High₹1,348
52 Week's Low₹588
Book Value₹162.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)98,655.34
P/E221.58
EPS3.7
Divi. Yield0
LoI is for the development of Transmission System for power evacuation from Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in Rajasthan.Read More
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
According to the statement, MSCI will continue to keep an eye on Adani Group and linked stocks, especially those pertaining to free float.Read More
In its exchange statement for the September quarter results, the company noted the receipt of the SCN without providing any other information.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,115.49
1,115.49
4,231.09
3,929.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,806.05
9,211.16
-254.28
157.1
Net Worth
10,921.54
10,326.65
3,976.81
4,086.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
739.81
755.23
857.79
835.29
yoy growth (%)
-2.04
-11.95
2.69
3.16
Raw materials
-734.11
-754.43
-857.21
-815.61
As % of sales
99.22
99.89
99.93
97.64
Employee costs
-1.57
-3.8
-3.27
-6.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-64.61
-21.21
5.53
-24.63
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.29
-0.3
-0.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
821.15
-1,992.53
1,320.9
-56.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.04
-11.95
2.69
3.16
Op profit growth
-77.74
-55.65
320.66
-121.66
EBIT growth
4.38
-13.41
0.41
-6.56
Net profit growth
204.62
-482.85
-122.49
-739.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
16,607.36
13,292.72
10,435.61
9,169.7
11,415.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,607.36
13,292.72
10,435.61
9,169.7
11,415.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
821.91
756.63
0
Other Income
610.95
1,583.32
1,286.42
1,115.41
265.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Gautam S Adani
Executive Director
Rajesh S Adani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jaladhi Shukla
Independent Director
K Jairaj
Independent Director
Meera Shankar
Independent Director
Lisa Caroline Maccallum
Managing Director
Anil Sardana
Reports by Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
Summary
Adani Energy Solutions Limited (Formerly known as Adani Transmission Limited (ATL)) headquartered at Ahmedabad in Gujarat, is the transmission and distribution arm of the Adani Portfolio, as fastest growing and the largest private transmission company in India. The Company operates across 14 states, with a portfolio of 19,779 circuit kilometers (ckm) of transmission lines and more than 46,001 MVA of power transformation capacity from 132 to 765 kilovolts of HVAC systems and 500 kilovolts of HVDC systems. Currently, 15,371 ckm are operational, while 4,408 ckm are under construction. Adani Energy Solutions Limited was incorporated on 9 December, 2013. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of power through India. The Group develops, owns and operates transmission lines across the States of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Karnataka. Apart from the above, the Group deals in various Bullion commodities.The High Court of Gujarat vide its Order dated 7 May 2015 sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), Adani Power Limited (APL), Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) and Adani Mining Private Limited (AMPL) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors. The Scheme, with effect from 1 April 201
Read More
The Adani Energy Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹821.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is ₹98655.34 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is 221.58 and 5.09 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adani Energy Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is ₹588 and ₹1348 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.83%, 3 Years at -22.01%, 1 Year at -30.59%, 6 Month at -20.67%, 3 Month at -19.16% and 1 Month at 2.42%.
