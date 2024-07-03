iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Share Price

821.25
(1.51%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open810.85
  • Day's High831
  • 52 Wk High1,348
  • Prev. Close809.05
  • Day's Low810
  • 52 Wk Low 588
  • Turnover (lac)20,948.52
  • P/E221.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value162.75
  • EPS3.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)98,655.34
  • Div. Yield0
  • Open770.65
  • Day's High800.25
  • Spot792.3
  • Prev. Close771.9
  • Day's Low768.55
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot625
  • OI(Chg %)-1,37,500 (-5.66%)
  • Roll Over%1.74
  • Roll Cost1.72
  • Traded Vol.33,56,250 (22.24%)
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

810.85

Prev. Close

809.05

Turnover(Lac.)

20,948.52

Day's High

831

Day's Low

810

52 Week's High

1,348

52 Week's Low

588

Book Value

162.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

98,655.34

P/E

221.58

EPS

3.7

Divi. Yield

0

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Apr, 2024

arrow

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Adani Energy Secures LoI for Rajasthan Renewable Power Transmission Project

Adani Energy Secures LoI for Rajasthan Renewable Power Transmission Project

5 Dec 2024|01:53 PM

LoI is for the development of Transmission System for power evacuation from Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in Rajasthan.

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Adani Energy Shares Plunge 9% on MSCI Exclusion

Adani Energy Shares Plunge 9% on MSCI Exclusion

7 Nov 2024|12:06 PM

According to the statement, MSCI will continue to keep an eye on Adani Group and linked stocks, especially those pertaining to free float.

Adani Energy Solutions' Shares Dip 4% Post SEBI Notice

Adani Energy Solutions' Shares Dip 4% Post SEBI Notice

23 Oct 2024|11:57 AM

In its exchange statement for the September quarter results, the company noted the receipt of the SCN without providing any other information.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:19 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.74%

Foreign: 11.73%

Indian: 58.20%

Non-Promoter- 24.04%

Institutions: 24.03%

Non-Institutions: 6.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,115.49

1,115.49

4,231.09

3,929.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,806.05

9,211.16

-254.28

157.1

Net Worth

10,921.54

10,326.65

3,976.81

4,086.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

739.81

755.23

857.79

835.29

yoy growth (%)

-2.04

-11.95

2.69

3.16

Raw materials

-734.11

-754.43

-857.21

-815.61

As % of sales

99.22

99.89

99.93

97.64

Employee costs

-1.57

-3.8

-3.27

-6.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-64.61

-21.21

5.53

-24.63

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.29

-0.3

-0.08

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

821.15

-1,992.53

1,320.9

-56.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.04

-11.95

2.69

3.16

Op profit growth

-77.74

-55.65

320.66

-121.66

EBIT growth

4.38

-13.41

0.41

-6.56

Net profit growth

204.62

-482.85

-122.49

-739.74

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16,607.36

13,292.72

10,435.61

9,169.7

11,415.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,607.36

13,292.72

10,435.61

9,169.7

11,415.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

821.91

756.63

0

Other Income

610.95

1,583.32

1,286.42

1,115.41

265.33

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Gautam S Adani

Executive Director

Rajesh S Adani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jaladhi Shukla

Independent Director

K Jairaj

Independent Director

Meera Shankar

Independent Director

Lisa Caroline Maccallum

Managing Director

Anil Sardana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

Summary

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (Formerly known as Adani Transmission Limited (ATL)) headquartered at Ahmedabad in Gujarat, is the transmission and distribution arm of the Adani Portfolio, as fastest growing and the largest private transmission company in India. The Company operates across 14 states, with a portfolio of 19,779 circuit kilometers (ckm) of transmission lines and more than 46,001 MVA of power transformation capacity from 132 to 765 kilovolts of HVAC systems and 500 kilovolts of HVDC systems. Currently, 15,371 ckm are operational, while 4,408 ckm are under construction. Adani Energy Solutions Limited was incorporated on 9 December, 2013. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of power through India. The Group develops, owns and operates transmission lines across the States of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Karnataka. Apart from the above, the Group deals in various Bullion commodities.The High Court of Gujarat vide its Order dated 7 May 2015 sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), Adani Power Limited (APL), Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) and Adani Mining Private Limited (AMPL) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors. The Scheme, with effect from 1 April 201
Company FAQs

What is the Adani Energy Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Adani Energy Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹821.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is ₹98655.34 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is 221.58 and 5.09 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adani Energy Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is ₹588 and ₹1348 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd?

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.83%, 3 Years at -22.01%, 1 Year at -30.59%, 6 Month at -20.67%, 3 Month at -19.16% and 1 Month at 2.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.94 %
Institutions - 24.03 %
Public - 6.02 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

