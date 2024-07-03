Summary

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (Formerly known as Adani Transmission Limited (ATL)) headquartered at Ahmedabad in Gujarat, is the transmission and distribution arm of the Adani Portfolio, as fastest growing and the largest private transmission company in India. The Company operates across 14 states, with a portfolio of 19,779 circuit kilometers (ckm) of transmission lines and more than 46,001 MVA of power transformation capacity from 132 to 765 kilovolts of HVAC systems and 500 kilovolts of HVDC systems. Currently, 15,371 ckm are operational, while 4,408 ckm are under construction. Adani Energy Solutions Limited was incorporated on 9 December, 2013. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of power through India. The Group develops, owns and operates transmission lines across the States of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Karnataka. Apart from the above, the Group deals in various Bullion commodities.The High Court of Gujarat vide its Order dated 7 May 2015 sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), Adani Power Limited (APL), Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) and Adani Mining Private Limited (AMPL) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors. The Scheme, with effect from 1 April 201

