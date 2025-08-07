iifl-logo

Adani Energy tumbles ~2% as Envestcom pares 1.8% stake

7 Aug 2025 , 02:38 PM

As per the reports, Envestcom Holding RSC has offloaded about 1.83% stake in Adani Energy Solutions in an open market transaction that took place on August 6. 

As the end of quarter ended June 2025, the company held a 2.68% stake in Adani Energy. The sources cited that Envestcom Holding sold about 2.19 Crore shares in Adani Group company at a price of ₹790 per share. The aggregate value of this transaction stands at ₹1,736.70  Crore. 

Following this development, Adani Energy’s share slipped as much as 2%.

At around 1.58 PM, Adani Energy Solutions was trading 0.78% lower at ₹784.95 against the previous close of ₹791.10 on NSE. The identity of the buyers was not immediately disclosed. 

Envestcom Holding previously purchased 84.5 lakh shares of Adani Enterprises in March 2025. This transaction took place at an average price of ₹2,168.10 per share. 

Adani Energy Solutions reported a net profit of ₹512 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. This was a substantial turnaround against a net loss of ₹824 Crore reported by the company in the previous corresponding period.

The loss reported by the company in the previous corresponding quarter, however, included an exceptional item worth ₹1,506 Crore. It registered a revenue growth of 27% on a year-on-year basis to ₹6,819 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business posted a revenue of ₹5,378.50 Crore.

