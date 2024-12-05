iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

788.75
(2.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:44:54 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

739.81

755.23

857.79

835.29

yoy growth (%)

-2.04

-11.95

2.69

3.16

Raw materials

-734.11

-754.43

-857.21

-815.61

As % of sales

99.22

99.89

99.93

97.64

Employee costs

-1.57

-3.8

-3.27

-6.07

As % of sales

0.21

0.5

0.38

0.72

Other costs

-6.38

-7.11

-20.11

-19.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.86

0.94

2.34

2.27

Operating profit

-2.25

-10.1

-22.8

-5.42

OPM

-0.3

-1.33

-2.65

-0.64

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.29

-0.3

-0.08

Interest expense

-762.96

-690.24

-767.19

-794.16

Other income

700.86

679.43

795.83

775.03

Profit before tax

-64.61

-21.21

5.53

-24.63

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-64.61

-21.21

5.53

-24.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-64.61

-21.21

5.54

-24.63

yoy growth (%)

204.62

-482.85

-122.49

-739.74

NPM

-8.73

-2.8

0.64

-2.94

Adani Energy Secures LoI for Rajasthan Renewable Power Transmission Project

Adani Energy Secures LoI for Rajasthan Renewable Power Transmission Project

5 Dec 2024|01:53 PM

LoI is for the development of Transmission System for power evacuation from Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in Rajasthan.

Read More
25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Read More
7 Nov 2024|12:06 PM

According to the statement, MSCI will continue to keep an eye on Adani Group and linked stocks, especially those pertaining to free float.

Read More
23 Oct 2024|11:57 AM

In its exchange statement for the September quarter results, the company noted the receipt of the SCN without providing any other information.

Read More
16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Read More
14 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

These projects are expected to significantly enhance power transmission capacity across Kenya, supporting industrial growth and improving access to electricity for households.

Read More
4 Oct 2024|12:30 PM

Tanzania is also in talks with UK company Gridworks Development Partners LLP over a $300 million power-line project.

Read More
17 Sep 2024|12:34 PM

At a meeting with stakeholders on Monday in Nairobi, the capital, Chief Executive Officer John Mativo stated, "There are still many boxes to tick."

Read More
3 Sep 2024|11:06 AM

TotalEnergies owns a minority stake in Adani Green, which manages the Indian conglomerate Adani Group's renewable energy portfolio.

Read More
2 Sep 2024|03:22 PM

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd stock has gained a total of 26% in the last one year, and almost 1.96% dip since the beginning of the year.

Read More

