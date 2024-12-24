iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Futures Share Price

688.75
(-5.55%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Here's the list of Adani Energy Sol's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Adani Energy Sol's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

  • Open725
  • Day's High726.8
  • Spot688.75
  • Prev. Close730.35
  • Day's Low683.8
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot625
  • OI(Chg %)1,39,375 (2.34%)
  • Roll Over%0.47
  • Roll Cost0.3
  • Traded Vol.26,75,625 (87.92%)

Adani Energy Sol: Related NEWS

Adani Energy Secures LoI for Rajasthan Renewable Power Transmission Project

Adani Energy Secures LoI for Rajasthan Renewable Power Transmission Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2024|01:53 PM

LoI is for the development of Transmission System for power evacuation from Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in Rajasthan.

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Adani Energy Shares Plunge 9% on MSCI Exclusion

Adani Energy Shares Plunge 9% on MSCI Exclusion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|12:06 PM

According to the statement, MSCI will continue to keep an eye on Adani Group and linked stocks, especially those pertaining to free float.

Adani Energy Solutions' Shares Dip 4% Post SEBI Notice

Adani Energy Solutions' Shares Dip 4% Post SEBI Notice

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Oct 2024|11:57 AM

In its exchange statement for the September quarter results, the company noted the receipt of the SCN without providing any other information.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Kenya Inks $736 Million Deal with Adani Energy for Power Line Construction

Kenya Inks $736 Million Deal with Adani Energy for Power Line Construction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

These projects are expected to significantly enhance power transmission capacity across Kenya, supporting industrial growth and improving access to electricity for households.

Adani Group plans to invest $900 Million in Tanzania power lines

Adani Group plans to invest $900 Million in Tanzania power lines

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Oct 2024|12:30 PM

Tanzania is also in talks with UK company Gridworks Development Partners LLP over a $300 million power-line project.

Adani's Kenya transmission deals still in the works

Adani's Kenya transmission deals still in the works

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2024|12:34 PM

At a meeting with stakeholders on Monday in Nairobi, the capital, Chief Executive Officer John Mativo stated, "There are still many boxes to tick."

Adani Green, Total Energies form $444 Million JV

Adani Green, Total Energies form $444 Million JV

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2024|11:06 AM

TotalEnergies owns a minority stake in Adani Green, which manages the Indian conglomerate Adani Group's renewable energy portfolio.

Adani Energy Secures 7 GW Khavda Transmission Project

Adani Energy Secures 7 GW Khavda Transmission Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2024|03:22 PM

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd stock has gained a total of 26% in the last one year, and almost 1.96% dip since the beginning of the year.

