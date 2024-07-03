iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

780
(1.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

6,183.7

5,378.55

4,706.85

4,562.73

3,673.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,183.7

5,378.55

4,706.85

4,562.73

3,673.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

176.1

111.42

203.93

261.69

92.59

Total Income

6,359.8

5,489.97

4,910.78

4,824.42

3,766.46

Total Expenditure

4,468.56

5,233.89

3,141.33

3,092.09

2,323.73

PBIDT

1,891.24

256.08

1,769.45

1,732.33

1,442.73

Interest

812.94

810.93

749.99

760.04

640.81

PBDT

1,078.3

-554.85

1,019.46

972.29

801.92

Depreciation

484.07

497.85

467.51

457.64

432.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

52.29

43.12

67.57

73.22

44.94

Deferred Tax

-231.45

94.84

103.09

93.18

40.84

Reported Profit After Tax

773.39

-1,190.66

381.29

348.25

284.09

Minority Interest After NP

98.43

-366.74

19.85

23.35

8.21

Net Profit after Minority Interest

674.96

-823.92

361.44

324.9

275.88

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-1,368.06

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

674.96

544.14

361.44

324.9

275.88

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.09

-7.39

3.24

2.92

2.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,201.28

1,115.49

1,115.49

1,115.49

1,115.49

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

30.58

4.76

37.59

37.96

39.27

PBDTM(%)

17.43

-10.31

21.65

21.3

21.82

PATM(%)

12.5

-22.13

8.1

7.63

7.73

Adani Energy Secures LoI for Rajasthan Renewable Power Transmission Project

5 Dec 2024|01:53 PM

LoI is for the development of Transmission System for power evacuation from Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in Rajasthan.

Read More
25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Read More
7 Nov 2024|12:06 PM

According to the statement, MSCI will continue to keep an eye on Adani Group and linked stocks, especially those pertaining to free float.

Read More
23 Oct 2024|11:57 AM

In its exchange statement for the September quarter results, the company noted the receipt of the SCN without providing any other information.

Read More
16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Read More
14 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

These projects are expected to significantly enhance power transmission capacity across Kenya, supporting industrial growth and improving access to electricity for households.

Read More
4 Oct 2024|12:30 PM

Tanzania is also in talks with UK company Gridworks Development Partners LLP over a $300 million power-line project.

Read More
17 Sep 2024|12:34 PM

At a meeting with stakeholders on Monday in Nairobi, the capital, Chief Executive Officer John Mativo stated, "There are still many boxes to tick."

Read More
3 Sep 2024|11:06 AM

TotalEnergies owns a minority stake in Adani Green, which manages the Indian conglomerate Adani Group's renewable energy portfolio.

Read More
2 Sep 2024|03:22 PM

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd stock has gained a total of 26% in the last one year, and almost 1.96% dip since the beginning of the year.

Read More

