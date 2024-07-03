Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
10,985.33
9,357.78
7,879.52
6,893.85
8,229
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,985.33
9,357.78
7,879.52
6,893.85
8,229
Other Operating Income
915.18
577.28
403.27
305.87
0
Other Income
462.62
1,080.86
849.96
766.67
134.78
Total Income
12,363.13
11,015.92
9,132.75
7,966.39
8,363.78
Total Expenditure
7,810.43
6,620.65
5,021.93
4,076.79
5,062.87
PBIDT
4,552.7
4,395.27
4,110.82
3,889.6
3,300.91
Interest
2,016.52
2,150.98
1,714.94
1,622.81
1,540.88
PBDT
2,536.18
2,244.29
2,395.88
2,266.79
1,760.03
Depreciation
1,308.57
1,192.19
1,057.62
1,017.01
870.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
231.03
165.66
190.87
140.77
167.43
Deferred Tax
182.26
45.44
148.64
75.99
74.96
Reported Profit After Tax
814.32
841
998.75
1,033.02
647.52
Minority Interest After NP
38.48
-25.88
23.73
47.4
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
775.84
866.88
975.02
985.62
647.52
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
775.84
866.88
975.02
985.62
647.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.96
7.61
7.14
7.36
5.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,115.49
1,115.49
1,099.81
1,099.81
1,099.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
41.44
46.96
52.17
56.42
40.11
PBDTM(%)
23.08
23.98
30.4
32.88
21.38
PATM(%)
7.41
8.98
12.67
14.98
7.86
LoI is for the development of Transmission System for power evacuation from Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in Rajasthan.Read More
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
According to the statement, MSCI will continue to keep an eye on Adani Group and linked stocks, especially those pertaining to free float.Read More
In its exchange statement for the September quarter results, the company noted the receipt of the SCN without providing any other information.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.Read More
These projects are expected to significantly enhance power transmission capacity across Kenya, supporting industrial growth and improving access to electricity for households.Read More
Tanzania is also in talks with UK company Gridworks Development Partners LLP over a $300 million power-line project.Read More
At a meeting with stakeholders on Monday in Nairobi, the capital, Chief Executive Officer John Mativo stated, "There are still many boxes to tick."Read More
TotalEnergies owns a minority stake in Adani Green, which manages the Indian conglomerate Adani Group's renewable energy portfolio.Read More
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd stock has gained a total of 26% in the last one year, and almost 1.96% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
