Adani Energy Solutions Q3 Profit Soars 73%, Revenue Rises 28%

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd on Thursday, January 23 reported its December quarter results. All financial metrics remain strong. The net profit of the company increased 73% year-on-year to ₹561.8 crore, and the same period year ago. But this time there is a tax reversal of ₹66 crore and lack of fuel charges, which at ₹281 crore was in year-ago.
Revenue from operations rose to ₹5,830.3 crore, a growth of 28% YoY, driven primarily by both the business segments: transmission and distribution.
EBITDA rose 39.2% YoY to ₹2,215.7 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding by 300 basis points, climbing to 36.5% from 33.5% in the prior year, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.
The two major business segments were quite strong in their growth:
Revenue through trading operations has declined to ₹344 crore from ₹738 crore the previous year and reflects the shift in focus from trading towards more core businesses.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.