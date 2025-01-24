Adani Energy Solutions Q3 Profit Soars 73%, Revenue Rises 28%

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd on Thursday, January 23 reported its December quarter results. All financial metrics remain strong. The net profit of the company increased 73% year-on-year to ₹561.8 crore, and the same period year ago. But this time there is a tax reversal of ₹66 crore and lack of fuel charges, which at ₹281 crore was in year-ago.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹5,830.3 crore, a growth of 28% YoY, driven primarily by both the business segments: transmission and distribution.

EBITDA rose 39.2% YoY to ₹2,215.7 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding by 300 basis points, climbing to 36.5% from 33.5% in the prior year, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.

The two major business segments were quite strong in their growth:

Revenue of the transmission business has more than doubled to ₹2,034 crore versus ₹1,118 crore in the same period last year.

Distribution business revenues have risen to ₹2,972 crore, against ₹2,559 crore during the same period.

Revenue through trading operations has declined to ₹344 crore from ₹738 crore the previous year and reflects the shift in focus from trading towards more core businesses.