QUICKLINKS FOR Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Option Chain

732.95
(-2.47%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--600₹0.05-66.66%1,63,750-0.38%
--660₹0.1-50%61,875-1.98%
5,0000%₹95.25-2.3%680₹0.05-66.66%90,0000%
15,6254.16%₹904.65%700₹0.05-50%4,00,000-0.15%
12,50033.33%₹75.7517.07%720₹0.05-93.33%91,250-3.94%
35,6251.78%₹57.0568.53%740₹0.05-94.11%1,16,875-10.52%
38,750-32.60%₹35.35172.97%760₹0.05-95.65%1,91,875-13.52%
98,750-53.52%₹14.75368.25%780₹0.05-99.53%1,47,500-20.80%
3,10,625-51.60%₹0.05-95.23%800₹5.15-82.14%2,40,625-50%
4,00,000-15.23%₹0.05-85.71%820₹25.35-48.89%1,06,875-21.91%
4,90,625-14.58%₹0.05-83.33%840₹44.2-31.57%98,125-3.08%
2,33,125-17.29%₹0.05-85.71%860₹64.5-22.28%31,875-15%
1,38,750-14.61%₹0.05-80%880₹85.5-6.86%37,5009.09%
3,98,750-18.10%₹0.05-75%900₹102.15-19.63%31,875-20.31%
44,375-1.38%₹0.050%920₹123.650%8,7500%
2,08,125-0.29%₹0.050%940₹127.35-0.03%5,0000%
1,78,125-0.34%₹0.050%960₹140.950%5,0000%

Adani Energy Sol: Related NEWS

Adani Energy Secures LoI for Rajasthan Renewable Power Transmission Project

Adani Energy Secures LoI for Rajasthan Renewable Power Transmission Project

5 Dec 2024|01:53 PM

LoI is for the development of Transmission System for power evacuation from Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in Rajasthan.

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Adani Energy Shares Plunge 9% on MSCI Exclusion

Adani Energy Shares Plunge 9% on MSCI Exclusion

7 Nov 2024|12:06 PM

According to the statement, MSCI will continue to keep an eye on Adani Group and linked stocks, especially those pertaining to free float.

Adani Energy Solutions' Shares Dip 4% Post SEBI Notice

Adani Energy Solutions' Shares Dip 4% Post SEBI Notice

23 Oct 2024|11:57 AM

In its exchange statement for the September quarter results, the company noted the receipt of the SCN without providing any other information.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Kenya Inks $736 Million Deal with Adani Energy for Power Line Construction

Kenya Inks $736 Million Deal with Adani Energy for Power Line Construction

14 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

These projects are expected to significantly enhance power transmission capacity across Kenya, supporting industrial growth and improving access to electricity for households.

Adani Group plans to invest $900 Million in Tanzania power lines

Adani Group plans to invest $900 Million in Tanzania power lines

4 Oct 2024|12:30 PM

Tanzania is also in talks with UK company Gridworks Development Partners LLP over a $300 million power-line project.

Adani's Kenya transmission deals still in the works

Adani's Kenya transmission deals still in the works

17 Sep 2024|12:34 PM

At a meeting with stakeholders on Monday in Nairobi, the capital, Chief Executive Officer John Mativo stated, "There are still many boxes to tick."

Adani Green, Total Energies form $444 Million JV

Adani Green, Total Energies form $444 Million JV

3 Sep 2024|11:06 AM

TotalEnergies owns a minority stake in Adani Green, which manages the Indian conglomerate Adani Group's renewable energy portfolio.

Adani Energy Secures 7 GW Khavda Transmission Project

Adani Energy Secures 7 GW Khavda Transmission Project

2 Sep 2024|03:22 PM

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd stock has gained a total of 26% in the last one year, and almost 1.96% dip since the beginning of the year.

