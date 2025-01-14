Bajel Projects secures transmission line contract from Adani Energy

Bajel Projects Ltd said on Monday (January 13) that Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) has awarded them an EPC contract for the building of a 400kV double-circuit (D/C) transmission line. The 217-kilometer project would connect Raipur, Chhattisgarh, to Tiroda, Maharashtra, using Quad ACSR Moose conductors.

The contract for the supply of goods and services is expected to be completed within 18 months after the letter of award’s issuing. The company acknowledged that the project is not a related-party transaction, and that none of the promoters or group entities had a stake in AESL.

Last month, Solapur Transmission Ltd, a project company of Torrent Power Ltd, granted Bajel Projects a contract to deliver products and services for the construction of a new 400/220 KV Solapur substation in Maharashtra.

The contract comprises design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, civil work, testing, and commissioning of the 400/220 KV substation, as well as the installation of two 400 KV line bays at Power Grid Solapur. The project is planned to be completed within 15 months of receiving the letter of award (LOA).

