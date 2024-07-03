SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹269.9
Prev. Close₹268.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹665.5
Day's High₹270.1
Day's Low₹253.4
52 Week's High₹330
52 Week's Low₹113.15
Book Value₹49.78
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,935.18
P/E121.65
EPS2.21
Divi. Yield0
The company's revenue from operations increased to ₹662.41 Crore from ₹199.96 Crore in the second quarter of the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.Read More
It is a 15-month project from the date of LoA, which shows that the company has the capability of completing on time the infrastructure projects.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
23.06
23.02
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
543.11
534.34
Net Worth
566.17
557.36
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
RAJESH GANESH
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shekhar Bajaj
Executive Director & CS
Ajay Nagle
Independent Director
Rajendra Prasad Singh
Independent Director
Maneck Davar
Independent Director
Radhika Dudhat
Summary
Bajel Projects Ltd. was incorporated as a Public Limited Company as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Electricals Limited (BEL) pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated January 19, 2022, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Bajel Projects Ltd., formerly a division of Bajaj Electricals Limited, is a leading company in the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) business. The Company operates through its four business verticals - Power Transmission, Power Distribution, Monopoles, International EPC and has its own world-class manufacturing facility with state-of-the-art machineries at Ranjangaon MIDC, Pune.With over two decades in business, the Company is the go-to partner for high voltage and extra high-voltage transmission line projects, substations, UG cabling, poles, monopoles, high mast and electrification projects along with feeder separation and lift irrigation projects on a full turnkey basis.BPL has a proven track record for its national and international business with an enviable clientele consisting of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd (MPPTCL), Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd (HVPNL), Torrent Power Ltd , Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO), Kenya Power & Lighting Company (KPLC), North Bihar Power distribution Company Ltd (NBPDCL), South Bihar Power distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL) and West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL) among others.The Company
The Bajel Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹253.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajel Projects Ltd is ₹2935.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bajel Projects Ltd is 121.65 and 5.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajel Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajel Projects Ltd is ₹113.15 and ₹330 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bajel Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 145.80%, 6 Month at -10.71%, 3 Month at -5.98% and 1 Month at 3.09%.
