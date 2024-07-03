iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bajel Projects Ltd Share Price

253.95
(-5.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:44:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open269.9
  • Day's High270.1
  • 52 Wk High330
  • Prev. Close268.9
  • Day's Low253.4
  • 52 Wk Low 113.15
  • Turnover (lac)665.5
  • P/E121.65
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value49.78
  • EPS2.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,935.18
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bajel Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

269.9

Prev. Close

268.9

Turnover(Lac.)

665.5

Day's High

270.1

Day's Low

253.4

52 Week's High

330

52 Week's Low

113.15

Book Value

49.78

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,935.18

P/E

121.65

EPS

2.21

Divi. Yield

0

Bajel Projects Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Bajel Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bajaj Group company secures order from Solapur Transmission

Bajaj Group company secures order from Solapur Transmission

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Dec 2024|08:59 AM

The company's revenue from operations increased to ₹662.41 Crore from ₹199.96 Crore in the second quarter of the previous year.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Dec 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.

Read More
Bajel Projects Wins Contract for Solapur Substation

Bajel Projects Wins Contract for Solapur Substation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2024|09:12 PM

It is a 15-month project from the date of LoA, which shows that the company has the capability of completing on time the infrastructure projects.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bajel Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.61%

Non-Promoter- 8.79%

Institutions: 8.79%

Non-Institutions: 28.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bajel Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

23.06

23.02

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

543.11

534.34

Net Worth

566.17

557.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Bajel Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bajel Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

RAJESH GANESH

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shekhar Bajaj

Executive Director & CS

Ajay Nagle

Independent Director

Rajendra Prasad Singh

Independent Director

Maneck Davar

Independent Director

Radhika Dudhat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bajel Projects Ltd

Summary

Bajel Projects Ltd. was incorporated as a Public Limited Company as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Electricals Limited (BEL) pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated January 19, 2022, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Bajel Projects Ltd., formerly a division of Bajaj Electricals Limited, is a leading company in the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) business. The Company operates through its four business verticals - Power Transmission, Power Distribution, Monopoles, International EPC and has its own world-class manufacturing facility with state-of-the-art machineries at Ranjangaon MIDC, Pune.With over two decades in business, the Company is the go-to partner for high voltage and extra high-voltage transmission line projects, substations, UG cabling, poles, monopoles, high mast and electrification projects along with feeder separation and lift irrigation projects on a full turnkey basis.BPL has a proven track record for its national and international business with an enviable clientele consisting of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd (MPPTCL), Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd (HVPNL), Torrent Power Ltd , Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO), Kenya Power & Lighting Company (KPLC), North Bihar Power distribution Company Ltd (NBPDCL), South Bihar Power distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL) and West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL) among others.The Company
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bajel Projects Ltd share price today?

The Bajel Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹253.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bajel Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajel Projects Ltd is ₹2935.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bajel Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bajel Projects Ltd is 121.65 and 5.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bajel Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajel Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajel Projects Ltd is ₹113.15 and ₹330 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bajel Projects Ltd?

Bajel Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 145.80%, 6 Month at -10.71%, 3 Month at -5.98% and 1 Month at 3.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bajel Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bajel Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.61 %
Institutions - 8.80 %
Public - 28.59 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bajel Projects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.