Summary

Bajel Projects Ltd. was incorporated as a Public Limited Company as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Electricals Limited (BEL) pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated January 19, 2022, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Bajel Projects Ltd., formerly a division of Bajaj Electricals Limited, is a leading company in the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) business. The Company operates through its four business verticals - Power Transmission, Power Distribution, Monopoles, International EPC and has its own world-class manufacturing facility with state-of-the-art machineries at Ranjangaon MIDC, Pune.With over two decades in business, the Company is the go-to partner for high voltage and extra high-voltage transmission line projects, substations, UG cabling, poles, monopoles, high mast and electrification projects along with feeder separation and lift irrigation projects on a full turnkey basis.BPL has a proven track record for its national and international business with an enviable clientele consisting of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd (MPPTCL), Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd (HVPNL), Torrent Power Ltd , Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO), Kenya Power & Lighting Company (KPLC), North Bihar Power distribution Company Ltd (NBPDCL), South Bihar Power distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL) and West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL) among others.The Company

