Bajel Projects Plans ₹170 Crore Expansion to Boost Galvanising Capacity by FY27

9 Jul 2025 , 10:00 AM

Bajel Projects Ltd has committed ₹170 crore to expand its galvanising unit in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra. The company plans to increase its production capacity from 40,500 metric tonnes to 1,10,000 metric tonnes a year.

The expansion will unfold over two years, beginning in the last quarter of FY26 and extending into FY27. A senior executive said the investment will be funded through a mix of internal resources and borrowings.

Operations at the Ranjangaon facility are currently running at 98% utilisation, which has left limited room for scaling existing projects or onboarding new orders. “We’re operating at peak efficiency and needed to respond to the increasing demand from both domestic and overseas markets,” a company source familiar with the matter said.

The company is also coming off the back of a major project win last week. It secured an order to build a 400 kV transmission line between Siwani and Jind an infrastructure project that falls under the Renewable Energy Zone Phase IV linked to the Bikaner region in Rajasthan.

The order, which falls in Bajel’s ‘mega’ category of contracts worth ₹300 – ₹400 crore, was issued by Power Grid Corporation through tariff-based competitive bidding. Under the terms, Bajel will construct roughly 99 kilometres of transmission line over an 18-month period.

With the new capacity in place, the company expects to better align with project timelines and customer requirements. “This is a forward-looking move,” said a person aware of the project details. “The growth isn’t just reactive. It positions the company to take on far larger assignments going forward.”

