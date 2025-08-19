Vedanta board to consider second interim dividend on August 21

Vedanta Limited announced that its board of directors will convene a board meeting on August 21, 2025 to consider and approve the second interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2025-26.

The company further informed the bourses and shareholders that it has fixed August 27, 2025 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders.

In FY25, Vedanta has paid an aggregate of ₹43.50 per share as dividend. This was announced in 4 different tranches of ₹4, ₹11, ₹20, and ₹8.5 per share, respectively.

Vedanta reported a 12% decline in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 at ₹3,185 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹3,606 Crore.

However, the business registered a marginal growth of 5.8% on a year-on-year basis to ₹37,824 Crore. In the June 2024 quarter, the business logged a revenue of ₹35,764 Crore. EBITDA for the quarter came in flat at ₹9,918 Crore in Q1FY26.

At around 9.47 AM, Vedanta was trading 1.88% higher at ₹446.45, against the previous close of ₹446.45 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹448.80, and ₹440.15, respectively.

