iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Vedanta board to consider second interim dividend on August 21

19 Aug 2025 , 10:38 AM

Vedanta Limited announced that its board of directors will convene a board meeting on August 21, 2025 to consider and approve the second interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2025-26.

The company further informed the bourses and shareholders that it has fixed August 27, 2025 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders.

In FY25, Vedanta has paid an aggregate of ₹43.50 per share as dividend. This was announced in 4 different tranches of ₹4, ₹11, ₹20, and ₹8.5 per share, respectively.

Vedanta reported a 12% decline in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 at ₹3,185 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹3,606 Crore.

However, the business registered a marginal growth of 5.8% on a year-on-year basis to ₹37,824 Crore. In the June 2024 quarter, the business logged a revenue of ₹35,764 Crore. EBITDA for the quarter came in flat at ₹9,918 Crore in Q1FY26.

At around 9.47 AM, Vedanta was trading 1.88% higher at ₹446.45, against the previous close of ₹446.45 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹448.80, and ₹440.15, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Dividend News
  • Dividend Updates
  • Vedanta Limited
  • Vedanta Limited Dividend
  • Vedanta Limited News
  • Vedanta Limited Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO: Check details here

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO: Check details here

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|04:52 PM
VA Tech Wabag Bags Second 5-Year O&M Order from Bahrain’s Ministry of Works

VA Tech Wabag Bags Second 5-Year O&M Order from Bahrain’s Ministry of Works

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|02:44 PM
India’s Natural Gas Import Bill Falls 9.4% to $4.8 Billion in April–July FY26

India’s Natural Gas Import Bill Falls 9.4% to $4.8 Billion in April–July FY26

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|02:33 PM
Ola Electric zooms over 20% in 2 sessions

Ola Electric zooms over 20% in 2 sessions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|02:08 PM
Shreeji Shipping - An Integrated Logistics & Shipping Firm

Shreeji Shipping - An Integrated Logistics & Shipping Firm

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|01:20 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.