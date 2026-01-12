KP Green Engineering Secures ₹819 Crore BSNL Order Under 4G Saturation Project

KP Green Engineering Ltd said on Monday, January 12, that it has received advance work orders worth ₹819 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for telecom infrastructure works under the government’s 4G Saturation Project.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the orders span two clusters across multiple states and represent the largest contract win in its history. The first advance work order is valued at ₹483 crore, including GST, and relates to Cluster C, which covers Maharashtra and Goa. The second order, worth ₹336 crore, including GST, pertains to Cluster J, covering Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Under the scope of work, KP Green Engineering will supply and erect ground-based telecom towers across the identified regions. The company will also act as an Infrastructure as a Service provider for allied telecom infrastructure required under the project.

In addition, KP Green Engineering will be responsible for operations and maintenance of the telecom sites for a period of five years. The operations and maintenance tenure may be extended by an additional five years, in line with the terms specified by BSNL for the project.

The company said the orders significantly strengthen its executable order book and further reinforce its presence in the telecom infrastructure and EPC segment. KP Green Engineering added that the contract win highlights its ability to execute large-scale, geographically diverse, government-backed infrastructure projects.

The execution timeline for the work will be as per BSNL’s project schedule and technical specifications under the 4G Saturation Project and BOP-BIP programme.

