KP Green Engineering Ltd Share Price

547
(-0.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:56:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open557
  • Day's High557
  • 52 Wk High768.85
  • Prev. Close547.75
  • Day's Low543.5
  • 52 Wk Low 200
  • Turnover (lac)135.38
  • P/E77.15
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value53.34
  • EPS7.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,735
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

KP Green Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

KP Green Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 14 Nov, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

KP Green Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

KP Green Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:03 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.58%

Non-Promoter- 2.28%

Institutions: 2.28%

Non-Institutions: 31.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

KP Green Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25

1.12

1.12

1.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

241.75

31.56

19.38

14.84

Net Worth

266.75

32.68

20.5

15.96

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

349.05

114.21

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

349.05

114.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.92

0.58

View Annually Results

KP Green Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,840.15

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,884.7

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,537.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,509.45

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

554.3

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KP Green Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Amitkumar Subhashchandra Khandelwal

Whole Time Director

Muinulhaque Iqbalhusen Kadva

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KP Green Engineering Ltd

Summary

KP Green Engineering Private Limited originally incorporated as K P Buildcon Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated July 10, 2001 issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat Dadra & Nager Haveli was later on, changed to KP Green Engineering Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 27, 2023 issued by RoC, Ahmedabad. Further, the Company got converted from Private Limited to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to KP Green Engineering Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 09, 2024 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is a part of Gujarat based KP Group, promoted and founded by Dr. Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel. Operating since 1994, KP Group completed more than 25 years of its successful operations, consisting of more than 30 companies across India, all playing vital role in the robust growth of the organization. It achieved growth through diversification into various sectors including fabrication and galvanizing, renewable energy sector (Solar & Wind), Telecom Infrastructure (Telecom Towers and OFC Network set up) and Green Hydrogen and Ammonia showcasing its commitment to sustainable and innovative solutions.At present, it operate through the production plant at Dabhasa, in Vadodara district of Gujarat. Incorporated in 2001, the Company manufactures fabricated and hot-dip galvanized steel products. Their diverse products includes Lattice Towers Structures, Substation St
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the KP Green Engineering Ltd share price today?

The KP Green Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹547 today.

What is the Market Cap of KP Green Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KP Green Engineering Ltd is ₹2735.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KP Green Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KP Green Engineering Ltd is 77.15 and 10.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KP Green Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KP Green Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KP Green Engineering Ltd is ₹200 and ₹768.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KP Green Engineering Ltd?

KP Green Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 160.83%, 6 Month at -9.31%, 3 Month at 1.07% and 1 Month at -5.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KP Green Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KP Green Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.59 %
Institutions - 2.28 %
Public - 31.13 %

