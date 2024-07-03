Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹557
Prev. Close₹547.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹135.38
Day's High₹557
Day's Low₹543.5
52 Week's High₹768.85
52 Week's Low₹200
Book Value₹53.34
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,735
P/E77.15
EPS7.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25
1.12
1.12
1.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
241.75
31.56
19.38
14.84
Net Worth
266.75
32.68
20.5
15.96
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
349.05
114.21
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
349.05
114.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.92
0.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,840.15
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,884.7
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,537.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,509.45
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
554.3
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Amitkumar Subhashchandra Khandelwal
Whole Time Director
Muinulhaque Iqbalhusen Kadva
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by KP Green Engineering Ltd
Summary
KP Green Engineering Private Limited originally incorporated as K P Buildcon Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated July 10, 2001 issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat Dadra & Nager Haveli was later on, changed to KP Green Engineering Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 27, 2023 issued by RoC, Ahmedabad. Further, the Company got converted from Private Limited to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to KP Green Engineering Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 09, 2024 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is a part of Gujarat based KP Group, promoted and founded by Dr. Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel. Operating since 1994, KP Group completed more than 25 years of its successful operations, consisting of more than 30 companies across India, all playing vital role in the robust growth of the organization. It achieved growth through diversification into various sectors including fabrication and galvanizing, renewable energy sector (Solar & Wind), Telecom Infrastructure (Telecom Towers and OFC Network set up) and Green Hydrogen and Ammonia showcasing its commitment to sustainable and innovative solutions.At present, it operate through the production plant at Dabhasa, in Vadodara district of Gujarat. Incorporated in 2001, the Company manufactures fabricated and hot-dip galvanized steel products. Their diverse products includes Lattice Towers Structures, Substation St
Read More
The KP Green Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹547 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KP Green Engineering Ltd is ₹2735.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KP Green Engineering Ltd is 77.15 and 10.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KP Green Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KP Green Engineering Ltd is ₹200 and ₹768.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KP Green Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 160.83%, 6 Month at -9.31%, 3 Month at 1.07% and 1 Month at -5.73%.
