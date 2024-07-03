KP Green Engineering Ltd Summary

KP Green Engineering Private Limited originally incorporated as K P Buildcon Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated July 10, 2001 issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat Dadra & Nager Haveli was later on, changed to KP Green Engineering Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 27, 2023 issued by RoC, Ahmedabad. Further, the Company got converted from Private Limited to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to KP Green Engineering Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 09, 2024 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is a part of Gujarat based KP Group, promoted and founded by Dr. Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel. Operating since 1994, KP Group completed more than 25 years of its successful operations, consisting of more than 30 companies across India, all playing vital role in the robust growth of the organization. It achieved growth through diversification into various sectors including fabrication and galvanizing, renewable energy sector (Solar & Wind), Telecom Infrastructure (Telecom Towers and OFC Network set up) and Green Hydrogen and Ammonia showcasing its commitment to sustainable and innovative solutions.At present, it operate through the production plant at Dabhasa, in Vadodara district of Gujarat. Incorporated in 2001, the Company manufactures fabricated and hot-dip galvanized steel products. Their diverse products includes Lattice Towers Structures, Substation Structures, Solar Module Mounting Structures, Cable trays, Earthing strips, Beam Crash Barriers and other infrastructure solution products. Their core business is divided in following categories like Manufacturing of Fabricated and Galvanised Products and Services such as Fault Rectification Services (FRT) pertaining to Optical Fiber Cables to various telecom operators,; Job Work for Galvanizing and Solar Installation services.The Company propose the Initial Offer of 13160000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.