|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|AGM 26/09/2024 KP Green Engineering Limited has submitted to BSE the notice for calling 23rd AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024. AGM Notice is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) KP Green Engineering Limited has submitted the Exchange proceedings of the 23rd Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 through Video Conferencing(VC)/Other Audio Video Means (OVAM) facility. Disclosure is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.