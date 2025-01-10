KP Green Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25
1.12
1.12
1.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
241.75
31.56
19.38
14.84
Net Worth
266.75
32.68
20.5
15.96
Minority Interest
Debt
36.61
17.68
20.12
20.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.76
1.54
1.43
1.29
Total Liabilities
305.12
51.9
42.05
37.91
Fixed Assets
32.08
20.65
17.07
16.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.14
0
0
0
Networking Capital
110.84
27.7
21.78
17.77
Inventories
53.18
37.7
33.73
12.53
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
128.89
22.03
18.1
4.28
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
37.5
10.83
11.38
5.57
Sundry Creditors
-50.22
-10.1
-5.15
-3.44
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-58.51
-32.76
-36.28
-1.17
Cash
162.06
3.54
3.21
3.68
Total Assets
305.13
51.9
42.06
37.9
