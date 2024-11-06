iifl-logo-icon 1
KP Green Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

488.5
(1.53%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:49:00 PM

KP Green Engg. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
KP Green Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024 KP Green Engineering Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held on November 6, 2024, and submitted unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for half year ended September 30, 2024. 1. Approved Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, copy of financial results as above along with the limited review report by the Statutory Auditors have been annexed herewith. 2. Considered, approved and declared Interim Dividend at 4% i.e. Re. 0.20 (Twenty Paisa Only) per equity share having a face value of Rs. 5/- each, on the equity share capital of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The Record date for payment of this interim dividend is November 14, 2024. The Dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration to the shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members as on the Record date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
KP Green Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Directors Report along with the Secretarial Audit Report issued by the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 to decide the date time and venue of the ensuing 23rd Annual General Meeting of the company and approve the draft notice calling 23rd Annual General Meeting.
Board Meeting30 Jul 202430 Jul 2024
KP Green Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange about the outcome of the Board meeting held today, i.e. July 30, 2024, wherein inter-alia the Board has considered and approved ratification of amendments in KP GREEN ENGINEERING - ESOP 2023, subject to approval of the members of the Company. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith
Board Meeting19 Apr 202410 Apr 2024
KP Green Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the half year and year ended March 31 2024. KP Green Engineering Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held on April 19, 2024 and submitted audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the half year and year Ended March 31, 2024. The detail outcome is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)

KP Green Engg.: Related News

No Record Found

