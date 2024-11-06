KP Green Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024 KP Green Engineering Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held on November 6, 2024, and submitted unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for half year ended September 30, 2024. 1. Approved Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, copy of financial results as above along with the limited review report by the Statutory Auditors have been annexed herewith. 2. Considered, approved and declared Interim Dividend at 4% i.e. Re. 0.20 (Twenty Paisa Only) per equity share having a face value of Rs. 5/- each, on the equity share capital of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The Record date for payment of this interim dividend is November 14, 2024. The Dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration to the shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members as on the Record date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)