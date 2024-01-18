KP Green Engineering Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held on November 6, 2024, and submitted unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for half year ended September 30, 2024. Considered, approved and declared Interim Dividend at 4% i.e. Re. 0.20 (Twenty Paisa Only) per equity share having a face value of Rs. 5/- each, on the equity share capital of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The Record date for payment of this interim dividend is November 14, 2024. The Dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration to the shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members as on the Record date.