To the members of KP Green Engineering Limited (formerly known as K P Buildcon Private Limited)

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of KP GREEN ENGINEERING LIMITED (formerly known as K P BUILDCON PRIVATE LIMITED)

("the Company”), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss for the year then ended, Standalone Cash Flow Statement and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and profit for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Sr. Key Audit Matters No. How the matter was addressed in our audit 1. Evaluation of procedure for recognizing the revenue from operations We have obtained the audit evidences in form of the PO received by the Company from respective customers, E-invoice raised by the Company along with the E-way bill. We have obtained the GST data in the form of GST returns for outward supply filed by the Company on monthly basis and available on GSTIN portal. We have also obtained the information in respect of the Raw materials consumed in manufacturing the said product from the internal records maintained by the Company to ascertain the manufacturing of the finished product which is sold. Moreover, during the course of the audit we have obtained the external confirmation from various customers to cross verify the actual sales made by the Company to the respective customer and recognition of revenue has been made accordingly. The Company has adopted the procedure for recognizing the revenue from operations once the finished product has been manufactured as per the purchase order issued by the customers and the same is dispatched with transfer of all the rights, title and interest in the said finished product to the respective customer and the invoice to the said effect is raised. Sr. Key Audit Matters No. How the matter was addressed in our audit 2. Evaluation of Property, Plant & Equipment We have obtained and verified the relevant evidences for acquiring the goods to be classified under Property, Plant and Equipment along with the related purchase orders issued and contracts entered into by the Company with respective vendors for acquiring or constructing the Property, Plant and Equipment with its actual date of use for its intended purpose. We have obtained the records in respect of the recording and classifying the said item under respective block (group) of the Property, Plant and Equipment. We have obtained the information and relevant documents from the management regarding the determination and estimation of useful life of the said asset. The Company has adopted the procedure to recognise the item under PPE by identifying the particular item to be capitalized and accordingly to cover the same under Property, plant and Equipment. The Company has adopted the procedure to identify all related costs incurred in respect of the said item to be covered under Property, Plant and Equipment along with the recording of the same in the fixed asset register maintained by the Company.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, management discussion and analysis, Boards report including Annexures to Boards report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated/inconsistent.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes the maintenance

of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements made by management and the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone

Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in: (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; and

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limits laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

(C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note No. 43 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

2. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

3. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company, if any.

4. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

5. During the year, the Company has not declared or paid any dividend in contravention of the provisions of Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

6. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature

of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For K A Sanghavi and Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants FRN: 120846W/W100289

Place: Surat Date: April 19, 2024

Annexure A referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date.

Re: KP Green Engineering Limited (formerly known as K P Buildcon Private Limited)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

I. a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b. The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the management in the phased manner over the period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the periodicity of such physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c. Based on the examination of the registered sale deed/transfer deed/conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties, (other than those that have been taken on lease) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements included in (property, plant equipment) are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year ended on March 31, 2024. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have Right of Use Assets.

e. There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

II. a. The management has conducted physical verification of inventory except goods-in-transit at reasonable intervals during the year and the coverage and procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are appropriate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. No discrepancies of 10% or more were noticed in the aggregate for each class of inventory during the year.

b. As disclosed in Note No. 8 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks/financial institutions in respect of gross value of primary securities, are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company except for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023 and the details of which are as follows.

Moreover, on verification of relevant records during the course of our audit and as per the explanation given by the Company, the stock and book debt statement for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024 has not been submitted to the bank till the signing of this report and therefore we are unable to comment on it.

Particulars Amount as per books (Rs. In lakhs) Amount as per Stock Statement submitted to bank (Rs. In lakhs) Difference (Rs. In lakhs)* Stock at on 31.12.2023 2,253.31 1,289.05 964.26 Book debts as on 31.12.2023 10,870.88 4,793.83 6,077.05

* The above difference is fully reconciled by the Company and the detailed reconciliation is given in Note No. 44d of Notes on account of the Standalone Financial Statements.

III. a. During the year, the Company has provided loans and stood guarantee to the companies as follows. However the same has been repaid by the party. Hence, there is no outstanding value as on March 31, 2024.

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of Loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the period - Subsidiaries NIL NIL NIL NIL - Joint Ventures NIL NIL NIL NIL - Associates NIL NIL NIL NIL - Others NIL NIL NIL 1,586.74

Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases

- Subsidiaries NIL NIL NIL NIL - Joint Ventures NIL NIL NIL NIL - Associates NIL NIL NIL NIL - Others NIL NIL NIL NIL

b. During the year, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees to companies are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c. The loans were given to Group Company which was received back during the year and thereafter the loans were taken from the same group Company. Therefore, at the end of the year, the net interest was payable. There was no stipulations as regards to repayment schedule of loan and hence it is not possible for us to comment in respect of the regularity of the loans and interest on the said loan.

d. There was no stipulations as regards to repayment schedule of loans given to others and therefore, we are unable to comment on whether the loans are overdue or not.

e. There were no loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to companies which had fallen due during the period since there were no stipulations in respect of the repayment schedule. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f. The Company has granted loans or advances in nature of loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment and the details are as follows:

Particulars All parties Promoters Related parties Aggregate amount of loans/advances in nature of loans where: - Loan is repayable on demand (A) NIL NIL NIL - Loan agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 2,108.79 NIL 1,586.74 Percentage of loans/advances in the nature of loans to the total loans 100.00% NIL 75.24%

IV. There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 is applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order with respect to Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

V. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

VI. The provisions of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended by the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2016 read with provisions of Section 148 sub-clause (1) of The Companies Act, 2013 for the maintenance of cost records are applicable to the Company hence the Company has maintained the cost records as prescribed under provisions of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of products where, pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government, the maintenance of cost records has been prescribed under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or not.

VII. a. The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, Income-tax, TDS, TCS, GST, customs duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. However, there are slight delays in depositing the dues in respect of TDS, TCS, Income tax, GST, and other statutory dues during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. There are no dues of GST, PF. ESIC, TDS, TCS, Income Tax, Customs duty, Cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

VIII. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the income tax act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

IX. a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of

loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any other lender;

c. The Company has applied the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained;

d. On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that, the Company has not utilised the money raised on short-term basis for long term purposes;

e. During the period the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

f. During the period the Company has not raised loans during the period on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

X. During the year, the Company has raised funds through Initial Public Offerings (IPO) also the Company has made preferential allotment of shares to raise funds and the Company has used the funds for the purposes for which the same has been raised.

XI. a. No fraud/material fraud by the Company or on the

Company has been noticed or reported during the year;

b. During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

c. There are no whistle-blowers complaints received by the Company during the year.

XII. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of The Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XIII. Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. a. The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. The reports of the internal auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

XV. The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XVI. a. The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve

Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable to the Company;

d. There is no core investment Company as a part of group, hence requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XVII. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. During the year, there was no resignation of statutory auditor and hence the requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XIX. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 43(j), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. a. In respect of other than on-going projects, there

are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies act (the act), in compliance with second proviso to sub-section 5 of Section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 50 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

b. There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of Companies Act.

XXI. The requirement of clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of Standalone Financial Statements.

For K A Sanghavi and Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants FRN: 120846W/W100289

Place: Surat Date: April 19, 2024

Annexure B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KP Green Engineering Limited (formerly known as K P Buildcon Private Limited) ("The Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on

the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company

considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. However, we are of the opinion that the Company can make the Internal Controls on Financial Reporting more adequate and more effective considering the inherent risk and nature and size of the business activities carried out by the Company.

For K A Sanghavi and Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants FRN: 120846W/W100289