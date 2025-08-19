Inox Wind Shares Jump 3.35% After ₹175 Crore Stake Sale in Subsidiary IRSL

Shares of Inox Wind Ltd. are trading up 3.35% at ₹144.68 at 11:20 am on Tuesday, after the company announced it had divested about ₹175 crore worth of stake in its subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions Ltd. (IRSL).
In a regulatory filing, the company said it has signed agreements, last executed on August 18, to sell 49.6 lakh equity shares of IRSL, each with a face value of ₹10. The transaction pegs the subsidiary’s valuation at nearly ₹7,400 crore and is expected to close within seven days.
IRSL, earlier known as Resco Global Wind Services, reported revenue of ₹217.98 crore in FY25, contributing 6% to Inox Wind’s consolidated revenue. Its net worth stood at ₹935 crore, forming 14% of the parent’s consolidated net worth.
On the financial front, Inox Wind’s Q1FY26 profit after tax surged to ₹105.8 crore, a sharp rise from ₹10.3 crore a year ago, aided by stronger other income and lower finance costs.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.