Inox Wind Shares Jump 3.35% After ₹175 Crore Stake Sale in Subsidiary IRSL

Shares of Inox Wind Ltd. are trading up 3.35% at ₹144.68 at 11:20 am on Tuesday, after the company announced it had divested about ₹175 crore worth of stake in its subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions Ltd. (IRSL).

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has signed agreements, last executed on August 18, to sell 49.6 lakh equity shares of IRSL, each with a face value of ₹10. The transaction pegs the subsidiary’s valuation at nearly ₹7,400 crore and is expected to close within seven days.

IRSL, earlier known as Resco Global Wind Services, reported revenue of ₹217.98 crore in FY25, contributing 6% to Inox Wind’s consolidated revenue. Its net worth stood at ₹935 crore, forming 14% of the parent’s consolidated net worth.

On the financial front, Inox Wind’s Q1FY26 profit after tax surged to ₹105.8 crore, a sharp rise from ₹10.3 crore a year ago, aided by stronger other income and lower finance costs.

Other income increased to ₹36.3 crore (vs. ₹15.1 crore last year).

Finance costs dropped to ₹33.8 crore (vs. ₹55.8 crore last year).

Revenue rose 29.2% YoY to ₹826.3 crore (vs. ₹639.6 crore).

EBITDA margin expanded to 22.2% (vs. 21.1%).

The company booked a ₹40 crore deferred tax charge, with reversal of earlier recognised deferred tax assets.

