Bajel Projects secures orders worth ₹100-200 Crore

Bajel Projects Limited has secured a contract worth ₹100-200 Crore from a leading private company in the energy and power transmission sector. The order falls under the ‘large’ category, as per the company’s internal classification.

As per the company’s filing with the bourses, the project includes development of a 400 kV gas insulated substation (GIS) and a 765 kV air insulated substation (AIS) extension. As part of the agreement, the company will also supply extra high voltage (EHV) equipment. This includes mandatory spares, tools, tackles, and auxiliaries along with a service order including the erection, testing, and commissioning (ETC) and civil works related to all supplied materials and equipment.

Rajesh Ganesh, MD and CEO of Bajel Projects commented that the company is extremely pleased to secure this large order from a major private player in the energy and power transmission sector.

Last week, Bajel Projects also secured a major transmission order from PowerGrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), through its special purpose vehicle, MEL Power Transmission Limited. The order is classified under the company’s ‘ultra-mega’ category. The order value is ₹400 Crore or above (including GST).

As part of the contract, the company will construct a 400 kV double-circuit (D/c) transmission line, spreading through 138 km. This shall link Mahan to Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. The order also includes extension works at the 400 kV Rewa substation.

At around 10.34 AM, Bajel Projects was trading 5% higher at ₹233.64, against the previous close of ₹222.52 on NSE. The counter is locked in 5% upper-circuit.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com