iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Bajel Projects zooms ~5% on bagging ultra-mega power project

23 Jun 2025 , 02:35 PM

Bajel Projects Limited informed the bourses and shareholders that it has bagged a major power transmission order from PowerGrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

The order has been received through its special purpose vehicle MEL Power Transmission Limited. As per the company’s filing, this order falls under the company’s “Ultra-Mega” category, indicating a value of ₹400 Crore or above, including taxes.

As part of the contract, the company shall construct a 400 kV double-circuit (D/c) transmission line. This shall be spread across 138 km, linking Mahan to Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. The contract also includes extension works across 400 kV Rewa substation, Forming part of the infrastructure to evacuate power from the Mahan Energen Limited Generating Station.

The order is classified as an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) project. The company plans to execute the contract within a period of 29 months from the date of award. 

Following this development, stock was locked in 5% upper-circuit.

At around 11.29 AM, Bajel Projects was trading 5% higher at ₹211.93, against previous close of ₹201.84 on NSE.

In its results announcement for the quarter ended March 2025, the company posted a 31.82% decline in its net profit at ₹4.82 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business posted a net profit of ₹7.07 Crore.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹801.43 Crore. This was 63.84% higher at ₹489.16 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Bajel Projects
  • Bajel Projects Contract
  • Bajel Projects News
  • Bajel Projects Order
  • Bajel Projects Share Price
  • Bajel Projects Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.