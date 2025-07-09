Top Stocks for Today - 9th July 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Ola Electric: The EV company rolled out its in-house developed MoveOS 5 software across its S1 scooter lineup and the newly launched Roadster X motorcycles. As per the company, the latest software upgrade will improve vehicle performance, boost reliability, and extend range—unlocking new capabilities and enhancing riding experience.

Tata Steel: The business announced a robust production of crude steel at 5.26 Million Tonne for Q1FY26. This was marginally lower than 5.27 Million Tonne reported in the previous corresponding quarter. India deliveries remain at 4.75 Million Tonne, down by 3.8% on a year-on-year basis.

Bajel Projects: The company said that it is planning to expand its Ranjangaon plant’s galvanisation capacity from 40,500 MT to 1,10,000 MT annually by FY27. The company will invest about ₹170 Crore via internal accruals and debt.

JSW Steel: The company posted a 14% year-on-year growth in its consolidated crude steel production. It reported production at 7.26 Million Tonnes in Q1FY26. The company said that Indian operations contributed about 7.02 Million Tonne, this marks a 15% jump against the same quarter last year.

Tata Motors: The company posted a decline of 9% on a year-on-year basis in global wholesales for Q1FY26, aggregating to 2,99,664 units. The decline was on account of lower volumes across commercial vehicles. This was down 6% to 87,569 units and passenger vehicles sales slipped 10% to 1,24,809 units, including electric models.

