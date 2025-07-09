iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 9th July 2025

9 Jul 2025 , 09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Ola Electric: The EV company rolled out its in-house developed MoveOS 5 software across its S1 scooter lineup and the newly launched Roadster X motorcycles. As per the company, the latest software upgrade will improve vehicle performance, boost reliability, and extend range—unlocking new capabilities and enhancing riding experience.

Tata Steel: The business announced a robust production of crude steel at 5.26 Million Tonne for Q1FY26. This was marginally lower than 5.27 Million Tonne reported in the previous corresponding quarter. India deliveries remain at 4.75 Million Tonne, down by 3.8% on a year-on-year basis.

Bajel Projects: The company said that it is planning to expand its Ranjangaon plant’s galvanisation capacity from 40,500 MT to 1,10,000 MT annually by FY27. The company will invest about ₹170 Crore via internal accruals and debt.

JSW Steel: The company posted a 14% year-on-year growth in its consolidated crude steel production. It reported production at 7.26 Million Tonnes in Q1FY26. The company said that Indian operations contributed about 7.02 Million Tonne, this marks a 15% jump against the same quarter last year.

Tata Motors: The company posted a decline of 9% on a year-on-year basis in global wholesales for Q1FY26, aggregating to 2,99,664 units. The decline was on account of lower volumes across commercial vehicles. This was down 6% to 87,569 units and passenger vehicles sales slipped 10% to 1,24,809 units, including electric models.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks News
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
  • Top stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Ventive Hospitality Expands Marriott Partnership with Seven New Hotels in India & Sri Lanka

Ventive Hospitality Expands Marriott Partnership with Seven New Hotels in India & Sri Lanka

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|01:01 PM
IPO News: Rite Water Solutions and Seedworks International gets SEBI nod

IPO News: Rite Water Solutions and Seedworks International gets SEBI nod

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
IPO News: Veeda Clinical and Shringar House of Mangalsutra gets SEBI nod

IPO News: Veeda Clinical and Shringar House of Mangalsutra gets SEBI nod

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|12:46 PM
Tata Steel Q1 India deliveries slip ~4%

Tata Steel Q1 India deliveries slip ~4%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|12:44 PM
JSW Steel’s crude steel output up 14% y-o-y to 7.26 MT

JSW Steel’s crude steel output up 14% y-o-y to 7.26 MT

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2025|12:39 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.