|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Bajel Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting under Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Bajel Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 8,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Bajel Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting he Id today, has not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Employees Stock Option Plan Outcome of Board Meeting of Bajel Projects Limited {the Company) held today i.e. on April 29, 2023 {Meeting) Outcome of Board Meeting of Bajel Projects Limited (the Company) held today i.e. on April 29, 2024 (Meeting) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Bajel Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
