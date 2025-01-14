iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajel Projects Ltd Board Meeting

238.7
(-1.28%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Bajel Projects CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Bajel Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting under Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Bajel Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 8,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202416 May 2024
Bajel Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting he Id today, has not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202429 Apr 2024
Employees Stock Option Plan Outcome of Board Meeting of Bajel Projects Limited {the Company) held today i.e. on April 29, 2023 {Meeting) Outcome of Board Meeting of Bajel Projects Limited (the Company) held today i.e. on April 29, 2024 (Meeting) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Bajel Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Bajel Projects: Related News

Bajel Projects secures transmission line contract from Adani Energy

Bajel Projects secures transmission line contract from Adani Energy

14 Jan 2025|09:11 AM

The contract for the supply of goods and services is expected to be completed within 18 months after the letter of award's issuing.

Bajaj Group company secures order from Solapur Transmission

Bajaj Group company secures order from Solapur Transmission

13 Dec 2024|08:59 AM

The company's revenue from operations increased to ₹662.41 Crore from ₹199.96 Crore in the second quarter of the previous year.

Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

13 Dec 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.

Bajel Projects Wins Contract for Solapur Substation

Bajel Projects Wins Contract for Solapur Substation

12 Dec 2024|09:12 PM

It is a 15-month project from the date of LoA, which shows that the company has the capability of completing on time the infrastructure projects.

