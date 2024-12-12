iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajel Projects Wins Contract for Solapur Substation

12 Dec 2024 , 09:12 PM

Bajel Projects Ltd, one of the flagship companies of the Bajaj Group released a major update December 12 stating that Solapur Transmission Ltd, which is wholly owned by Torrent Power Ltd, has offered the company major contract. This project refers to an installation of a 400/220 KV sub-station in Solapur city, Maharashtra and two 400KV line bays installed at the power grid in the same city.

It encompasses the scope of work very comprehensively, from design and engineering to manufacturing, supply, civil work, testing, erection, and commissioning. It is a 15-month project from the date of LoA, which shows that the company has the capability of completing on time the infrastructure projects.

Bajel Projects is one of the flagship companies of the Bajaj Group, which has emerged as a name in its own right in the power transmission and distribution sector over a period of time.

This company reversed the losses of ₹4.44 crore by turning them into profits of ₹3.66 crore in the same quarter last year in the quarter ending September 2024. The contract will further consolidate the position of Bajel Projects as an important player in the power infrastructure development in India.

