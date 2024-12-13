iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Group company secures order from Solapur Transmission

13 Dec 2024 , 08:59 AM

Bajel Projects Ltd announced on Thursday (December 12) that it has been awarded a supply of goods and services contract by Solapur Transmission Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd’s project company, for the construction of a new 400/220 KV Solapur substation in Maharashtra.

Bajel Projects recorded a profit after tax of ₹3.66 Crore in the September 2024 quarter due to increased revenues. The company reported a loss of ₹4.44 Crore in the July-September quarter of 2023-24 fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations increased to ₹662.41 Crore from ₹199.96 Crore in the second quarter of the previous year. Bajel Projects Ltd, a Bajaj Group subsidiary, has a significant involvement in the power transmission and distribution sectors.

Bajel Projects Limited (BPL) is a separate legal entity from Bajaj Electricals Limited. The company’s EPC business consists of Power Transmission and Power Distribution. BPL provides complete project solutions, including in-house design, testing, sourcing, manufacture, installation, and commissioning.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

