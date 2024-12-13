Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Zomato: The food delivery aggregator has received an order from the Joint Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Thane Commissionerate, Maharashtra, asking ₹401.7 Crore in GST from October 29, 2019, to March 31, 2022. The November 12, 2024 order includes a penalty of ₹803.4 Crore, along with relevant interest.

Tata Motors: India’s leading commercial vehicle maker has declared that it will raise its CV prices from January 1, 2025. Tata Motors has announced price increases of up to 2% across its truck and bus fleet. The price rise will vary by model and version, but it will apply to the full range of trucks and buses. Prices would be raised to compensate for rising input costs, Tata Motors stated in an exchange statement.

Bajel Projects: The company said that Solapur Transmission Ltd, a project subsidiary of Torrent Power Ltd, has given them a contract to deliver products and services for the construction of a new 400/220 KV Solapur substation in Maharashtra. The contract comprises design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, civil work, testing, and commissioning of the 400/220 KV substation, as well as the installation of two 400 KV line bays at Power Grid Solapur.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The Ministry of defense (MoD) announced on Thursday (December 12) that it has inked a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to purchase 12 Su-30MKI aircraft, marking a key step toward strengthening India’s defense capabilities and advancing the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ project.

GR Infraprojects: On Thursday (December 12), infrastructure company GR Infraprojects Ltd announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) from PFC Consulting Ltd for the “transmission scheme” to integrate Bijapur REZ (renewable energy zone).

