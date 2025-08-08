MapmyIndia Q1 Profit Rises 29% to ₹46 Crore

CE Info Systems Ltd, the parent company of MapmyIndia, posted a 28.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The company’s earnings rose to ₹46.1 crore. This is up from ₹35.8 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹121.6 crore in Q1FY26. This is up 19.9% over ₹101.4 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter. The company’s operating performance saw a notable improvement. EBITDA jumped 30.2% to ₹56 crore. This is compared to ₹43 crore in Q1FY25. EBITDA margin expanded to 46% from 42.4% a year earlier.

According to Chairman and MD Rakesh Verma, the company’s core map-led business was the standout performer. It is registering 26% YoY growth with segment-level EBITDA margins improving to 54.8% from 50.1% last year.

Automotive & Mobility Tech revenue rose 24.4% YoY, supported by growing demand for the company’s in-vehicle navigation and connected mobility solutions. The Consumer Tech & Enterprise Digital Transformation vertical also saw healthy traction, recording a 16.1% year-on-year revenue growth during the quarter.

Reinforcing its focus on strategic verticals, MapmyIndia is increasing its stake in IoT subsidiary Gtropy Systems Pvt Ltd from 75.98% to 96%, signalling long-term confidence in the IoT space.

Additionally, its wholly owned arm, Mappls DT Pvt Ltd, has now been fully operationalised to cater to digital transformation and digital twin requirements for the government and defence sectors.

Verma added that while the Q1 performance has been encouraging, the company prefers to evaluate its progress on a full-year basis given the project-based nature of the business. He also reaffirmed the company’s long-term revenue goal of ₹1,000 crore by FY28, underpinned by its scalable and sustainable business model.

