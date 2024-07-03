Summary

Zomato Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name DC Foodiebay Online Services Private Limited, at New Delhi, dated January 18, 2010. Pursuant to a Special Resolution on May 16, 2012, name of the Company was changed to Zomato Media Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 25, 2012 was issued by the RoC. Subsequently, on April 3, 2020, name of the Company changed to Zomato Private Limited and consequent upon conversion into a Public Limited Company on April 9, 2021, name of the Company was changed to Zomato Limited. The Companys technology platform connects customers, restaurant partners and delivery partners, other intermediaries such as call center operators serving their multiple needs. Customers use the platform to search/discover restaurants, read/write reviews, upload photos, order food, book tables and make payments while dining-out. On the other hand, the Company provide restaurant partners with industry-specific marketing tools to acquire customers. It also operate a one-stop procurement solution, Hyperpure, which supplies high quality ingredients to restaurant partners. The Company provide delivery partners with transparent and flexible earning opportunities. In addition, the Company have also entered into an agreement with a global data management system service provider for primarily hosting of platform, billing, collection of payments and data storage. The Company has two core business-to-customer (B

