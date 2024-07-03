SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹274.5
Prev. Close₹272.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹97,772.67
Day's High₹274.8
Day's Low₹263.4
52 Week's High₹304.7
52 Week's Low₹121.6
Book Value₹33.38
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,54,914.01
P/E153.2
EPS1.78
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
882
855
787.2
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
454.9
Reserves
21,893
19,951
15,980
7,754.5
Net Worth
22,775
20,806
16,767.2
8,209.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
3,611
1,713.9
yoy growth (%)
110.68
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-1,479
-578.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
-1,268.8
-339.2
Depreciation
-133.4
-128.9
Tax paid
-0.2
0
Working capital
3,763.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
110.68
Op profit growth
386.8
EBIT growth
281.31
Net profit growth
23.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12,114
7,079
4,192.4
1,993.8
2,604.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,114
7,079
4,192.4
1,993.8
2,604.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
847
682
792.6
124.6
138
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Kaushik Dutta
Independent Director
Aparna Popat Ved
Executive Director
Deepinder Goyal
Independent Director
Namita Gupta
Non Executive Director
Sanjeev Bikhchandani
Independent Director
Sutapa Banerjee
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandhya Sethia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Zomato Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name DC Foodiebay Online Services Private Limited, at New Delhi, dated January 18, 2010. Pursuant to a Special Resolution on May 16, 2012, name of the Company was changed to Zomato Media Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 25, 2012 was issued by the RoC. Subsequently, on April 3, 2020, name of the Company changed to Zomato Private Limited and consequent upon conversion into a Public Limited Company on April 9, 2021, name of the Company was changed to Zomato Limited. The Companys technology platform connects customers, restaurant partners and delivery partners, other intermediaries such as call center operators serving their multiple needs. Customers use the platform to search/discover restaurants, read/write reviews, upload photos, order food, book tables and make payments while dining-out. On the other hand, the Company provide restaurant partners with industry-specific marketing tools to acquire customers. It also operate a one-stop procurement solution, Hyperpure, which supplies high quality ingredients to restaurant partners. The Company provide delivery partners with transparent and flexible earning opportunities. In addition, the Company have also entered into an agreement with a global data management system service provider for primarily hosting of platform, billing, collection of payments and data storage. The Company has two core business-to-customer (B
The Zomato Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹264.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zomato Ltd is ₹254914.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zomato Ltd is 153.2 and 8.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zomato Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zomato Ltd is ₹121.6 and ₹304.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zomato Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.71%, 3 Years at 24.51%, 1 Year at 113.92%, 6 Month at 30.90%, 3 Month at 1.43% and 1 Month at -2.50%.
