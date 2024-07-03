iifl-logo-icon 1
Zomato Ltd Share Price

264.15
(-3.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open274.5
  • Day's High274.8
  • 52 Wk High304.7
  • Prev. Close272.85
  • Day's Low263.4
  • 52 Wk Low 121.6
  • Turnover (lac)97,772.67
  • P/E153.2
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value33.38
  • EPS1.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,54,914.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open275.6
  • Day's High276.1
  • Spot273.2
  • Prev. Close274.95
  • Day's Low271
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot2,000
  • OI(Chg %)-30,50,000 (-10.99%)
  • Roll Over%7.47
  • Roll Cost1.67
  • Traded Vol.2,89,32,000 (-2.63%)
View More Futures

Zomato Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

274.5

Prev. Close

272.85

Turnover(Lac.)

97,772.67

Day's High

274.8

Day's Low

263.4

52 Week's High

304.7

52 Week's Low

121.6

Book Value

33.38

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,54,914.01

P/E

153.2

EPS

1.78

Divi. Yield

0

Zomato Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Zomato Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Zomato Receives Rs 803 Cr GST Notice

13 Dec 2024|01:17 PM

A GST demand of Rs 410.70 crore with interest and a penalty of Rs 410.70 crore are included in the sum.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

13 Dec 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.

Read More
Zomato Launches ₹8,500 Crore QIP at ₹265.91 Floor Price

27 Nov 2024|06:15 PM

The shareholders approved the QIP proposal of Zomato on 23 November 2024. Last month, the board decided to raise capital through this route.

Read More
Zomato Gets Shareholder Nod to Raise ₹8,500 Crore via QIP

25 Nov 2024|12:22 PM

Zomato's current foreign holding stands at 50.48% with FDI at 5.25% and FII derived from the balance percentage.

Read More
Zomato to step up on BSE Sensex in place of JSW Steel

25 Nov 2024|09:18 AM

On Friday, November 22, Asia Index Pvt Ltd, BSE's wholly-owned subsidiary, announced the reconstitution of numerous indices

Read More
Read More

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Zomato Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:58 PM
Dec-2024Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 67.64%

Institutions: 67.64%

Non-Institutions: 26.28%

Custodian: 6.06%

Read More
Share Price

Zomato Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

882

855

787.2

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

454.9

Reserves

21,893

19,951

15,980

7,754.5

Net Worth

22,775

20,806

16,767.2

8,209.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

3,611

1,713.9

yoy growth (%)

110.68

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-1,479

-578.4

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

-1,268.8

-339.2

Depreciation

-133.4

-128.9

Tax paid

-0.2

0

Working capital

3,763.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

110.68

Op profit growth

386.8

EBIT growth

281.31

Net profit growth

23.92

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12,114

7,079

4,192.4

1,993.8

2,604.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12,114

7,079

4,192.4

1,993.8

2,604.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

847

682

792.6

124.6

138

View Annually Results

Zomato Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Zomato Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Kaushik Dutta

Independent Director

Aparna Popat Ved

Executive Director

Deepinder Goyal

Independent Director

Namita Gupta

Non Executive Director

Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Independent Director

Sutapa Banerjee

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandhya Sethia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zomato Ltd

Summary

Zomato Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name DC Foodiebay Online Services Private Limited, at New Delhi, dated January 18, 2010. Pursuant to a Special Resolution on May 16, 2012, name of the Company was changed to Zomato Media Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 25, 2012 was issued by the RoC. Subsequently, on April 3, 2020, name of the Company changed to Zomato Private Limited and consequent upon conversion into a Public Limited Company on April 9, 2021, name of the Company was changed to Zomato Limited. The Companys technology platform connects customers, restaurant partners and delivery partners, other intermediaries such as call center operators serving their multiple needs. Customers use the platform to search/discover restaurants, read/write reviews, upload photos, order food, book tables and make payments while dining-out. On the other hand, the Company provide restaurant partners with industry-specific marketing tools to acquire customers. It also operate a one-stop procurement solution, Hyperpure, which supplies high quality ingredients to restaurant partners. The Company provide delivery partners with transparent and flexible earning opportunities. In addition, the Company have also entered into an agreement with a global data management system service provider for primarily hosting of platform, billing, collection of payments and data storage. The Company has two core business-to-customer (B
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Zomato Ltd share price today?

The Zomato Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹264.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zomato Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zomato Ltd is ₹254914.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zomato Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zomato Ltd is 153.2 and 8.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zomato Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zomato Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zomato Ltd is ₹121.6 and ₹304.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zomato Ltd?

Zomato Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.71%, 3 Years at 24.51%, 1 Year at 113.92%, 6 Month at 30.90%, 3 Month at 1.43% and 1 Month at -2.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zomato Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zomato Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 67.64 %
Public - 26.29 %

