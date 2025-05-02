|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|1 May 2025
|28 Apr 2025
|Eternal Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025. Audited Results Eternal limited has filed with the exchange financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|18 Apr 2025
|18 Apr 2025
|Eternal limited has informed the exchange outcome of board meeting held on April 18, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2025
|15 Jan 2025
|Zomato Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Zomato Limited has filed with exchange financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Zomato Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) raising of funds by issuance of equity shares by way of qualified institutions placement; b) unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on October 22, 2024 Outcome of the board meeting held on October 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|Zomato Limited has informed the exchange about outcome of the Board meeting held on August 21, 2024
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Zomato Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the period ended Jun 30 2024. Zomato limited has informed the exchange that Board in its meeting held today has approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and notice convening 14th AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
