Board Meeting 1 May 2025 28 Apr 2025

Eternal Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025. Audited Results Eternal limited has filed with the exchange financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2025)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2025 18 Apr 2025

Eternal limited has informed the exchange outcome of board meeting held on April 18, 2025.

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2025 15 Jan 2025

Zomato Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Zomato Limited has filed with exchange financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2025)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Zomato Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) raising of funds by issuance of equity shares by way of qualified institutions placement; b) unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on October 22, 2024 Outcome of the board meeting held on October 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Zomato Limited has informed the exchange about outcome of the Board meeting held on August 21, 2024

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024