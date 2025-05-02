iifl-logo
Eternal Ltd Board Meeting

Eternal Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting1 May 202528 Apr 2025
Eternal Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025. Audited Results Eternal limited has filed with the exchange financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2025)
Board Meeting18 Apr 202518 Apr 2025
Eternal limited has informed the exchange outcome of board meeting held on April 18, 2025.
Board Meeting20 Jan 202515 Jan 2025
Zomato Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Zomato Limited has filed with exchange financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2025)
Board Meeting22 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Zomato Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) raising of funds by issuance of equity shares by way of qualified institutions placement; b) unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on October 22, 2024 Outcome of the board meeting held on October 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
Board Meeting21 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
Zomato Limited has informed the exchange about outcome of the Board meeting held on August 21, 2024
Board Meeting1 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Zomato Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the period ended Jun 30 2024. Zomato limited has informed the exchange that Board in its meeting held today has approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and notice convening 14th AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Eternal Ltd: Related News

Zomato's Q4 nosedives 78% on back of robust growth

Zomato’s Q4 nosedives 78% on back of robust growth

2 May 2025|09:05 AM

Zomato's consolidated revenue for the quarter was reported at ₹5,833 Crore, versus ₹3,562 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

Zomato to Trade as Eternal Ltd on NSE and BSE from April 9

Zomato to Trade as Eternal Ltd on NSE and BSE from April 9

4 Apr 2025|08:07 PM

The rebranding comes in line with Zomato's strides beyond the food delivery business into several business segments and is a reflection of the diversified scope of Zomato's operations.

MCA Approves Zomato's Rebranding as Eternal Limited

MCA Approves Zomato’s Rebranding as Eternal Limited

23 Mar 2025|01:53 PM

In conjunction with the renaming, there has been also an amendment to the company's Memorandum of Association (MoA) and Articles of Association (AoA).

Top Stocks for Today - 21st March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 21st March 2025

21 Mar 2025|06:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Manappuram Finance, Hindalco, TVS Motor Company, etc.

Zomato & Jio Fin to enter Nifty50 replacing BPCL and Britannia

Zomato & Jio Fin to enter Nifty50 replacing BPCL and Britannia

24 Feb 2025|10:05 AM

The Nifty 200 index will also undergo a major restructuring. Under the new additions shall be Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Top Stocks for Today - 18th February 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 18th February 2025

18 Feb 2025|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI Cards, GMR Airports, Zomato, etc.

Top Stocks for Today - 7th February 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 7th February 2025

7 Feb 2025|07:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bharti Airtel, Ramco Cements, Apollo Tyres, etc.

Zomato's Q3 net profit dips more than half; Blinkit remains in loss

Zomato’s Q3 net profit dips more than half; Blinkit remains in loss

21 Jan 2025|09:07 AM

The food delivery aggregator's EBITDA stood at ₹162 Crore, against ₹51 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

Zomato Receives Rs 803 Cr GST Notice

Zomato Receives Rs 803 Cr GST Notice

13 Dec 2024|01:17 PM

A GST demand of Rs 410.70 crore with interest and a penalty of Rs 410.70 crore are included in the sum.

Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

13 Dec 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.

