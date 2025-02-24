iifl-logo-icon 1
Zomato & Jio Fin to enter Nifty50 replacing BPCL and Britannia

24 Feb 2025 , 10:05 AM

The National Stock Exchange announced on Friday, February 21, 2025 that there shall be key changes to its benchmark indices. As per the exchange, Zomato and Jio Financial shall enter the broader Nifty50 index in the upcoming half-yearly reshuffle. This shall be effective from March 28, 2025.

The online food-delivery giant and fintech company from the Reliance Group will replace the state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and FMCG heavyweight Britannia Industries. These amendments shall apply to the Nifty50 Equal Weight Index.

The rebalancing shall be on the basis of average free float market capitalization from August 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025. A stock shall be part of the Future & Options segment to be eligible for inclusion in the Nifty50 index.

As per NSE, the Nifty 100 index shall undergo multiple additions and deletions. Bajaj Housing Finance, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, and Hyundai Motor India shall be added on the index. On the other hand, Adani Total Gas, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), and the Union Bank of India shall be taken off the index.

The Nifty 200 index will also undergo a major restructuring. Under the new additions shall be Motilal Oswal Financial Services, NTPC Green Energy, Glenmark Pharma, and National Aluminium Company (NALCO). In addition to this, Ola Electric and Premier Energies will be a part of the index. This reflects the growing importance of electric vehicles and renewable energy sectors. Vishal Mega Mart and Waaree Energies will be added to the Nifty 200.

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore, IDBI Bank, Delhivery, Indian Overseas Bank, JSW Infra, MRPL, Poonawalla Fincorp, Sundaram Finance, NLC India, and Tata Chemicals, shall be included.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

