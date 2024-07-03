Summary

JSW Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the name of JSW Infrastructure & Logistics Limited on April 21, 2006 by the RoC, at Mumbai. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to JSW Infrastructure Limited on April 2, 2008 upon issuance of a fresh Certificate of Incorporation in Change of Name by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Company is the second-largest private commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity with a capacity of 170 MTPA. It is a part of JSW Group, a multinational conglomerate with an international portfolio of diversified assets across sectors. The Company operates 10 Port Concessions in India It has strategically located ports and terminals on the west and east coast of India. It provides a wide range of maritime-related services, including cargo handling, storage solutions, logistics and other valueadded services to its customers. In addition to its Indian operations, the Company has a Liquid storage terminal of 465,000 cubic metre (5 MTPA) at Fujairah, UAE and also operates two dry bulk terminals under O&M agreements for a cargo handling capability of 41 MTPA at Fujairah and Dibba in UAE.The Company currently handle various types of cargo, including dry bulk, break bulk, liquid bulk, gases and containers. Some of the cargo it currently handle include thermal coal, coking coal, iron ore, sugar, urea, steel products, rock phosphate, molasses, gypsum, barites, late

