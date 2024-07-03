iifl-logo-icon 1
JSW Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

315.6
(-4.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open332.35
  • Day's High332.35
  • 52 Wk High360.95
  • Prev. Close330.55
  • Day's Low314
  • 52 Wk Low 202
  • Turnover (lac)6,258.43
  • P/E168.37
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value23.9
  • EPS1.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)66,276.05
  • Div. Yield0.16
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

JSW Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Marine Port & Services

Open

332.35

Prev. Close

330.55

Turnover(Lac.)

6,258.43

Day's High

332.35

Day's Low

314

52 Week's High

360.95

52 Week's Low

202

Book Value

23.9

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

66,276.05

P/E

168.37

EPS

1.96

Divi. Yield

0.16

JSW Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.55

Record Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

JSW Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

JSW Infra Arm Bags ₹500 Crore Loan for Tuticorin Port Expansion

JSW Infra Arm Bags ₹500 Crore Loan for Tuticorin Port Expansion

20 Dec 2024|11:02 AM

The dry bulk cargo terminal will have a capacity of 6.96 million tonnes per annum and be developed on DBFOT.

Read More
JSW Infra Plans ₹30,000 Crore Expansion to Hit 400 MTPA by FY30

JSW Infra Plans ₹30,000 Crore Expansion to Hit 400 MTPA by FY30

19 Dec 2024|04:34 PM

JSW Infrastructure shares has gained a total of 39% in the last one year.

Read More
JSW Infra bags LoI from Maharashtra Maritime Board

JSW Infra bags LoI from Maharashtra Maritime Board

15 Oct 2024|03:30 PM

The LOI is valid for 24 months with a one-time extension clause subject to the fulfilment of the terms and conditions specified therein.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More
JSW Infra gets LoI from the Maharashtra Maritime Board

JSW Infra gets LoI from the Maharashtra Maritime Board

9 Oct 2024|03:33 PM

MMB will enter into a Concession Agreement (CA) for the Project after meeting the criteria and conditions outlined in the LOI.

Read More
Read More

JSW Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 85.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 85.61%

Non-Promoter- 6.72%

Institutions: 6.71%

Non-Institutions: 6.31%

Custodian: 1.35%

Read More
Share Price

JSW Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

410.3

359.57

59.93

59.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,386.44

1,243.19

1,332.57

1,140.77

Net Worth

4,796.74

1,602.76

1,392.5

1,200.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,762.89

3,194.74

2,273.06

1,603.57

1,143.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,762.89

3,194.74

2,273.06

1,603.57

1,143.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

269.41

178.11

105.68

74.69

94.22

View Annually Results

JSW Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

ADANIPORTS

1,199.55

103.742,59,054.66572.140.51,802.57136.11

JSW Infrastructure Ltd

JSWINFRA

330.55

168.3769,300.05116.190.16126.8723.5

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd

GPPL

183.04

21.768,859.0491.53.98227.0443.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JSW Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Sajjan Jindal

Vice Chairman

N K Jain

Non Executive Director

ARUN SITARAM MAHESHWARI

Whole Time Director & CFO

LALIT CHANDANMAL SINGHVI

Non Executive Director

K N Patel

Independent Director

AMEETA CHATTERJEE

Independent Director

GERARD ERIC DACUNHA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gazal Qureshi

Independent Director

Amitabh Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Anoop Kumar Mittal

Joint Managing Director & CEO

Rinkesh Roy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JSW Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

JSW Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the name of JSW Infrastructure & Logistics Limited on April 21, 2006 by the RoC, at Mumbai. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to JSW Infrastructure Limited on April 2, 2008 upon issuance of a fresh Certificate of Incorporation in Change of Name by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Company is the second-largest private commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity with a capacity of 170 MTPA. It is a part of JSW Group, a multinational conglomerate with an international portfolio of diversified assets across sectors. The Company operates 10 Port Concessions in India It has strategically located ports and terminals on the west and east coast of India. It provides a wide range of maritime-related services, including cargo handling, storage solutions, logistics and other valueadded services to its customers. In addition to its Indian operations, the Company has a Liquid storage terminal of 465,000 cubic metre (5 MTPA) at Fujairah, UAE and also operates two dry bulk terminals under O&M agreements for a cargo handling capability of 41 MTPA at Fujairah and Dibba in UAE.The Company currently handle various types of cargo, including dry bulk, break bulk, liquid bulk, gases and containers. Some of the cargo it currently handle include thermal coal, coking coal, iron ore, sugar, urea, steel products, rock phosphate, molasses, gypsum, barites, late
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the JSW Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The JSW Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹315.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of JSW Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JSW Infrastructure Ltd is ₹66276.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JSW Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JSW Infrastructure Ltd is 168.37 and 14.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JSW Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JSW Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JSW Infrastructure Ltd is ₹202 and ₹360.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JSW Infrastructure Ltd?

JSW Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 54.72%, 6 Month at -5.08%, 3 Month at -0.81% and 1 Month at 2.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JSW Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JSW Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 85.61 %
Institutions - 6.71 %
Public - 6.31 %

QUICKLINKS FOR JSW Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

