SectorMarine Port & Services
Open₹332.35
Prev. Close₹330.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,258.43
Day's High₹332.35
Day's Low₹314
52 Week's High₹360.95
52 Week's Low₹202
Book Value₹23.9
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)66,276.05
P/E168.37
EPS1.96
Divi. Yield0.16
The dry bulk cargo terminal will have a capacity of 6.96 million tonnes per annum and be developed on DBFOT.
JSW Infrastructure shares has gained a total of 39% in the last one year.
The LOI is valid for 24 months with a one-time extension clause subject to the fulfilment of the terms and conditions specified therein.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.
MMB will enter into a Concession Agreement (CA) for the Project after meeting the criteria and conditions outlined in the LOI.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
410.3
359.57
59.93
59.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,386.44
1,243.19
1,332.57
1,140.77
Net Worth
4,796.74
1,602.76
1,392.5
1,200.7
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,762.89
3,194.74
2,273.06
1,603.57
1,143.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,762.89
3,194.74
2,273.06
1,603.57
1,143.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
269.41
178.11
105.68
74.69
94.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
ADANIPORTS
1,199.55
|103.74
|2,59,054.66
|572.14
|0.5
|1,802.57
|136.11
JSW Infrastructure Ltd
JSWINFRA
330.55
|168.37
|69,300.05
|116.19
|0.16
|126.87
|23.5
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd
GPPL
183.04
|21.76
|8,859.04
|91.5
|3.98
|227.04
|43.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Sajjan Jindal
Vice Chairman
N K Jain
Non Executive Director
ARUN SITARAM MAHESHWARI
Whole Time Director & CFO
LALIT CHANDANMAL SINGHVI
Non Executive Director
K N Patel
Independent Director
AMEETA CHATTERJEE
Independent Director
GERARD ERIC DACUNHA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gazal Qureshi
Independent Director
Amitabh Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Anoop Kumar Mittal
Joint Managing Director & CEO
Rinkesh Roy
Reports by JSW Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
JSW Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the name of JSW Infrastructure & Logistics Limited on April 21, 2006 by the RoC, at Mumbai. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to JSW Infrastructure Limited on April 2, 2008 upon issuance of a fresh Certificate of Incorporation in Change of Name by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Company is the second-largest private commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity with a capacity of 170 MTPA. It is a part of JSW Group, a multinational conglomerate with an international portfolio of diversified assets across sectors. The Company operates 10 Port Concessions in India It has strategically located ports and terminals on the west and east coast of India. It provides a wide range of maritime-related services, including cargo handling, storage solutions, logistics and other valueadded services to its customers. In addition to its Indian operations, the Company has a Liquid storage terminal of 465,000 cubic metre (5 MTPA) at Fujairah, UAE and also operates two dry bulk terminals under O&M agreements for a cargo handling capability of 41 MTPA at Fujairah and Dibba in UAE.The Company currently handle various types of cargo, including dry bulk, break bulk, liquid bulk, gases and containers. Some of the cargo it currently handle include thermal coal, coking coal, iron ore, sugar, urea, steel products, rock phosphate, molasses, gypsum, barites, late
Read More
The JSW Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹315.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JSW Infrastructure Ltd is ₹66276.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JSW Infrastructure Ltd is 168.37 and 14.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JSW Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JSW Infrastructure Ltd is ₹202 and ₹360.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JSW Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 54.72%, 6 Month at -5.08%, 3 Month at -0.81% and 1 Month at 2.75%.
