Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

JSW Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter & half year ended October 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 9 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (9) read with Para B of Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby submit that the Board of Directors (Board) at its meeting held on September 9, 2024 approved the capacity expansion plan of the material subsidiaries viz JSW Jaigarh Port Limited and JSW Dharamtar Port Private Limited as detailed in Annexure A. Further, the Board has approved the investment in Bhoke Railway Siding (Project) on the Konkan Railway route which will further improve the access to the railway for Jaigarh ports cargo, to be undertaken by the material subsidiary i.e. JSW Jaigarh Port Limited. The total cash outflow for this Project is estimated to be ~ Rs. 125 Crore. The details required as per SEBI Circulars are enclosed herewith in Annexure A. A press release issued by the Company is also attached herewith.

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has, inter-alia, approved the (a) purchase/transfer of assets pertaining to 30 MTPA under construction slurry pipeline project for transportation of iron ore from Nuagaon mines to Jagatsinghpur in the State of Odisha by the Company from JSW Utkal Steel Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the JSW Steel Limited, a related party and (b) to enter into a long term take or pay agreement for transportation of iron ore slurry from Nuagaon mines to Jagatsinghpur by slurry pipeline mode for a period of 20 years by the Company with JSW Steel Limited. The transaction is subject to receipt of shareholders approval, other regulatory approvals if any and signing of contractual agreements.

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

JSW Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday July 18 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. In view of the above and further to our intimation dated June 26 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company that was closed for all the Designated Persons from July 01 2024 shall open from Monday July 22 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday, July 18, 2024 have inter-alia approved the unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 27, 2024

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

JSW Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 3 2024 to inter-alia: 1. consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; 2. consider a proposal for recommending dividend for the financial year ended March 31 2024. In view of the above and further to our intimation dated March 22 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company that was closed for all the Designated Persons from April 01 2024 shall open from Monday May 06 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 03, 2024 1.Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 2. Recommended dividend of Rs. 0.55/- per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- (27.5%) to the Members of the Company for declaration at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. In terms of Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, please note that the dividend recommended as above, if declared by the Members of the Company at the forthcoming 18th Annual General Meeting, shall be paid, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable, within 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

a) Re-appointment of Mr. Arun Maheshwari (DIN:01380000) as the Jt. Managing Director & CEO. b) Appointment of Dr. Anoop Kumar Mittal (DIN: 05177010) as an Additional and Independent Director.

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024